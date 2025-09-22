Navratri 2025 remedies: Day-wise powerful mantras and rituals for career and wealth This Navratri 2025, unlock career growth and prosperity with day-wise mantras, rituals, and offerings to invite blessings of Maa Durga.

New Delhi:

Navratri is a powerful time to seek blessings for career development, prosperity, and financial security. Each day has its own meaning, and with an appropriate set of mantras and rituals, one may transfer the energy in favour of abundance and success.

According to Tarot Pooja Verma, Tarot Card Reader and Numerologist, one needs to start each day of Navratri with an early morning bath. To enhance your career, you can sit on a red or yellow cloth facing east. For wealth and prosperity, sit facing north. Light a ghee diya or a wick with any type of natural ghee and light an incense stick for good energy. Place the Kalash near the idol or picture representing Maa Durga. Offer red flowers to Maa Durga, and you can also add kumkum and akshat with intention.

After completing your chants, sprinkle or pour the Kalash water over your work area or the corner of your business to invite good energy. The chanting should be done at least 108 times daily, and for deeper spiritual benefits, it is ideal to complete nine malas (972 times).

Day-wise mantras and remedies for success

On Day 1 of Navratri, devotees offer prayers to Maa Shailputri – the goddess of strength and stability. Recitation of Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah will establish a strong foundation in business/career growth, increasing stability in one's life situation or profession. As offerings on this day, the practitioner can offer Yashad Deshi Ghee on the feet of the goddess, which in this case represents offerings to the deity (the idol/photo) for stability and a regular economy/income flow.

On Day 2 of Navratri, devotees offer prayers to Maa Brahmacharini – the goddess of discipline and perseverance. With the mantra Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah, there will be a greater ease of maintaining focus, commitment, and knowledge, as it may apply to the life of a student looking for successful education and, ultimately, career and professional recognition. On the second day, the offering on this day is simply to offer sugar/mishri as you wish for life to be sweet and continue to ease on in life and work as it pertains to career.

Day 3 will begin with devotional practices to Maa Chandraghanta, as she will inspire confidence in you as a practitioner and recognition. The recitation of the mantra Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah provides flow and eliminates fear, and she provides you courage during interviews, professional presentations or discussions, during an examination, or other competition of any form. One practice on Day 2 is the offering of milk/kheer.

On Day 4, the focus is on worshipping Maa Kushmanda for prosperity and abundance. The mantra for her is Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah to support advancement in finances, wealth, and prosperous outcomes. The offering on Day 4 is lagna malpua or jaggery sweet, supporting abundance and a new source of finances.

On Day 5, devotees pray and chant to Maa Skandamata, the goddess of nurture, support, and divine energy in the universe. The mantra for Maa Skandamata is Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah Chanting supports promotion and career advancement, along with finding strong mentors and sources of divine guidance; careers expand and find new job opportunities. On Day 5, devotees offer a banana to Maa Skandamata, a symbol that continues the movement and support of work and career.

On Day 6, we honour and worship Maa Katyayani, the goddess of courage, leadership, and the remover of blockages. Chanting her mantra, Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah remove roadblocks, competition, and delays with work or a career while promoting the use of leadership. The continued offering to Maa Katyayani is honey to attract positivity, blessings, and favourable conditions for work and the workforce.

On Day 7 of the festival Navratri, devotees pray to Maa Kalaratri, the angry appearance of Maa Durga that removes negativity and obstacles. The mantra Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah protects devotees from unwanted office politics, debts, financial difficulties, and negativity. Making an offering of jaggery with black gram (chana) this day ensures devotees' deferment in financial challenges or protection in hidden challenges and/or challenges related to their work life.

On Day 8 of Navratri, devotees perform worship of Maa Mahagauri, indicating purity, fulfilment, and stability. The mantra Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah grants a source of peace, stability associated with wealth, and fulfilment associated with work initiatives. It is said to be exceptionally auspicious to provide the goddess a coconut, who graces with material/work stability and possible guidance on professions in their day-to-day living.

Devotees complete Navratri worship on Day 9, focusing worship on Maa Siddhidatri, who grants powers (siddhis), perfection, and finally success. The mantra Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah ensures attendees an increase in wealth, advancement in their work life, and special help completing long-suffering agendas. An offering of til (sesame seeds) or pani to Maa Siddhidratri invites divine benefits and solidifies success in attaining wealth and/or accomplishment in their work life.

Career Remedies during Navratri

Worship the Goddess of Knowledge and the Arts on the fifth or sixth day of Navratri. The mantra for Saraswati is "Om Aim Saraswati Namah". The mantra should be repeated 108 times while wearing white clothing and offering white flowers. Make sure to keep your workspace clean to invoke good energy. You can also attract new opportunities and/or promotions by writing the word "Om" in turmeric on a fresh bay leaf and placing it on your desk in plain sight. Ashtami or Navami are auspicious days for Kanya Pujan (worshipping little girls) to honour Shakti for your personal work growth or career development.

Wealth Remedies during Navratri

Honour Goddess Lakshmi on the seventh and eighth day of the Navratri celebrations for blessings associated with growth and prosperity. Chant the mantra “Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah” 108 times in repetition, with a lotus-shaped diya lit with cow ghee and with red flowers being offered next to the deity's idol for stability and increased wealth and prosperity. When the puja is performed, by keeping 11 cowrie shells tied in a red cloth next to the Lakshmi idol, the shells placed in your safe or cash box can keep wealth flowing into your life. Reciting Shri Suktam in the morning will also be a wonderful way to create abundance and prosperity.

Combined Ritual for Career & Wealth

For success, spiritually, personally, and professionally, recite the Durga Saptashloka Stotra every day, offer fresh fruits with devotion and faith, and think about the pure qualities of Maa Durga when you meditate on her, with the dwell in your career and your financial situation. It is also helpful to burn an Akhand Jyoti (a flame or lamp that does not go out or get extinguished) every day during the nine days of the system, which is stable and generates financial stability. Combining devotion with discipline, Navratri is made a practice period for manifestation, and through this, with intention, you can manifest ways of working, wealth, success, and growth.

ALSO READ: First day of Navratri 2025: The colour, its significance and what to wear