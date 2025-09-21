Live Navratri 2025 Live Updates: Ghatasthapana, puja timings, colours and prasadam for 9 days Stay updated with Navratri 2025 live blog. From Ghatasthapana muhurat to daily puja, colours of the day, and prasadam offerings, follow all 9 days here.

New Delhi:

Today (September 21, 2025) marks the eve of Shardiya Navratri, and devotees across India are preparing for the nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga. Homes are being cleaned, kalash and puja samagri are being arranged, and markets are glowing with festive colours.

Starting tomorrow (September 22, 2025), each day of Navratri will bring a new puja, a new avatar of Maa Durga, and a special prasadam offering.

Stay with us here for live updates on rituals, auspicious timings, and colour of the day for all nine days of Navratri 2025.