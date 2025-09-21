Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Spirituality
  4. Navratri 2025 Live Updates: Ghatasthapana, puja timings, colours and prasadam for 9 days

  Live Navratri 2025 Live Updates: Ghatasthapana, puja timings, colours and prasadam for 9 days

Stay updated with Navratri 2025 live blog. From Ghatasthapana muhurat to daily puja, colours of the day, and prasadam offerings, follow all 9 days here.

Navratri 2025 begins on 22 September; devotees worship Goddess Durga with beautifully decorated idols during the nine-day festival.
Navratri 2025 begins on 22 September; devotees worship Goddess Durga with beautifully decorated idols during the nine-day festival. Image Source : Pexels
Written ByShivani Dixit  Edited ByKamna Arora  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Today (September 21, 2025) marks the eve of Shardiya Navratri, and devotees across India are preparing for the nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga. Homes are being cleaned, kalash and puja samagri are being arranged, and markets are glowing with festive colours.

Starting tomorrow (September 22, 2025), each day of Navratri will bring a new puja, a new avatar of Maa Durga, and a special prasadam offering.

Stay with us here for live updates on rituals, auspicious timings, and colour of the day for all nine days of Navratri 2025.

Live updates :Navratri 2025 Live Updates: Puja timings, colours, prasadam and rituals for all 9 days

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:05 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    Navratri captions for Instagram

    1. “Nine colours, nine forms, one devotion – Happy Navratri 2025”
    2. “Garba beats, divine vibes, festive nights #Navratri2025”
    3. “Power of Durga, strength of Shakti Jai Mata Di!”
    4. “Celebrating Navratri with joy, faith, and endless colours”
    5. “From Ghatasthapana to Dussehra – 9 days of devotion”
  • 7:05 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    Navratri Quotes

    1. “Navratri is not just about fasting, it’s about feasting on faith and devotion.”
    2. “Nine nights of worship remind us that inner strength is the greatest power.”
    3. “When we surrender to Maa Durga, no darkness can touch us.”
    4. “Navratri teaches us that good always triumphs — in life and within us.”
    5. “The colours of Navratri are more than fashion; they symbolise energy, peace, and love.”
  • 7:04 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    Navratri 2025 Wishes

    1. Happy Navratri 2025! May Maa Durga bless you with strength, health, and happiness.
    2. On this Navratri, may your life shine with devotion, prosperity, and positivity.
    3. Shubh Navratri 2025! May nine nights of devotion bring peace to your home.
    4. Wishing you joy, faith, and fulfilment this Navratri and always.
    5. May Maa Durga remove all obstacles from your path and fill your life with light.
  • 7:04 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    Powerful Navratri Mantra

    Chanting “Om Devi Shailputryai Namah” on Day 1 is considered highly auspicious. Devotees believe this mantra brings peace and stability to life.

  • 6:03 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    October 2, 2025 – Vijayadashami / Dashami (Thursday)

    Rituals: Navratri Parana, Durga Visarjan & Dussehra celebrations.

    Significance: Vijayadashami marks the victory of good over evil — Maa Durga’s triumph over Mahishasura and Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana.

    Festive Note: Devotees immerse idols of Maa Durga and celebrate with joy, symbolising the departure of Maa with blessings of prosperity.

  • 6:03 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    October 1, 2025 – Day 10: Navami (Wednesday)

    Rituals: Maha Navami & Ayudha Puja.

    Colour of the Day: (Varies, but often linked to spiritual white or festive red).

    Prasad: Traditional bhog prepared for Maa Durga; devotees perform Navami Homa.

    Devi Significance: Maha Navami marks the worship of Maa Durga in her supreme form, signifying power and protection.

  • 6:03 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    September 30, 2025 – Day 9: Ashtami (Tuesday)

    Rituals: Saraswati Puja, Maha Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja & Sandhi Puja.

    Sandhi Puja Timing: 17:42 – 18:30.

    Colour of the Day: Pink, representing love and harmony.

    Prasad: Sesame seeds are offered to Maa Siddhidatri.

    Devi Significance: Maa Siddhidatri bestows siddhis (spiritual powers) and completes the Navdurga cycle with divine grace.

  • 6:02 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    September 29, 2025 – Day 8: Saptami (Monday)

    Rituals: Saraswati Avahan & Kalaratri Puja.

    Colour of the Day: Peacock Green, symbolising wisdom and serenity.

    Prasad: Coconut is offered to Maa Mahagauri.

    Devi Significance: Maa Mahagauri, known for her radiant fair complexion, blesses devotees with purity and peace.

  • 6:02 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    September 28, 2025 – Day 7: Shashthi (Sunday)

    Rituals: Katyayani Puja.

    Colour of the Day: Orange, radiating energy and enthusiasm.

    Prasad: Jaggery (gur) is offered to Maa Kalaratri.

    Devi Significance: Maa Kalaratri, the fiercest form of Durga, destroys evil and removes darkness from life.

  • 6:02 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    September 27, 2025 – Day 6: Panchami (Saturday)

    Rituals: Skandamata Puja.

    Colour of the Day: Grey, signifying balance and calmness.

    Prasad: Honey is offered to Maa Katyayani.

    Devi Significance: Maa Katyayani, born to destroy Mahishasura, is worshipped for courage and righteous strength.

  • 6:01 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    September 26, 2025 – Day 5: Chaturthi (Friday)

    Rituals: Kushmanda Puja & Upang Lalita Vrat.

    Colour of the Day: Green, symbolising growth and new beginnings.

    Prasad: Bananas are offered to Maa Skandamata.

    Devi Significance: Maa Skandamata, mother of Lord Kartikeya, blesses devotees with prosperity and maternal love.

  • 6:01 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    September 25, 2025 – Day 4: Chaturthi (Thursday)

    Rituals: Vinayaka Chaturthi & Kushmanda Puja.

    Colour of the Day: Yellow, radiating joy and positivity.

    Prasad: Malpua is offered to Maa Kushmanda.

    Devi Significance: Maa Kushmanda, believed to create the universe with her divine smile, brings health and prosperity.

  • 6:00 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    September 24, 2025 – Day 3: Tritiya (Wednesday)

    Rituals: Sindoor Tritiya & Chandraghanta Puja.

    Colour of the Day: Royal Blue, symbolising courage and calmness.

    Prasad: Kheer is offered to Maa Chandraghanta.

    Devi Significance: Maa Chandraghanta, with a half-moon on her forehead, represents bravery and protects devotees from negativity.

  • 6:00 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    September 23, 2025 – Day 2: Dwitiya (Tuesday)

    Rituals: Chandra Darshan & Brahmacharini Puja.

    Colour of the Day: Red, representing energy and devotion.

    Prasad: Sugar is offered to Maa Brahmacharini.

    Devi Significance: Maa Brahmacharini is the unmarried form of Parvati, known for penance, perseverance, and devotion.

  • 6:00 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    September 22, 2025 – Day 1: Pratipada (Monday)

    Rituals: Ghatasthapana & Shailputri Puja mark the beginning of Navratri.

    Shubh Muhurat: 06:09 am – 08:06 am.

    Colour of the Day: White, symbolising peace and purity.

    Prasad: Desi ghee is offered to Maa Shailputri.

    Devi Significance: Maa Shailputri, daughter of the mountains, embodies strength and stability.

  • 5:58 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Kamna Arora

    September 21, 2025 – Navratri Eve (Sunday)

    The eve of Shardiya Navratri is here! Devotees are busy cleaning homes, preparing kalash, and decorating temples for tomorrow’s Ghatasthapana. Markets are buzzing with flowers, idols, dandiya sticks, and chunaris, setting the perfect festive mood.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Spirituality Section
Navratri
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\