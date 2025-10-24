Nahay Khay 2025: Date, rituals and meaning of Chhath Puja’s first day of purity and devotion Nahay Khay 2025, the first day of Chhath Puja, will be observed on October 25. This day marks a sacred beginning as devotees bathe, cleanse their homes, and eat one pure meal in preparation for the four-day festival dedicated to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya.

In 2025, the first day of the four-day Chhath festival, known as Nahay Khay (or “nahay-khay”), falls on Saturday, 25 October 2025. According to the lunar calendar, this corresponds to the Shukla Chaturthi (the 4th tithi) of Kartika month (in many regions).

This day marks the start of Chhath, and sets the tone of purification, preparation and devotion.

What is Nahay Khay and why it marks the start of Chhath Puja

Nahay Khay literally means “bath and eat”. On this day, devotees take a ritual bath in the river, pond or other clean water body, and then consume the first pure meal in preparation for the fast that will follow.

The idea is that one’s body, mind and home are cleansed and made ready for uninterrupted devotion. On this day:

The home and kitchen are cleansed and sanctified.

The devotee takes a holy dip in the water early in the morning.

Only one simple meal is eaten, made without onion and garlic, often cooked in clay or bronze utensils, to maintain purity.

This ritual is the gateway into the stretch of intense observance for the next days of Chhath. It symbolises cleansing, setting intention and stepping into a sacred space of gratitude toward the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya.

Nahay Khay 2025 rituals and traditional foods prepared

On 25 October 2025, devotees observing Nahay Khay will follow traditional steps:

Early morning, after a bath, the kitchen is made ‘puja-ready’. Utensils (preferably bronze/clay) are cleaned thoroughly.

A simple sattvic meal is prepared: arwa (rice), chana dal, perhaps pumpkin or a boiled vegetable, all free from garlic/onion and heavy spices.

After the meal, the fasting begins in spirit (though on this day, only one meal is eaten).

While larger prasad and offerings come in later days, on this day, the focus is on purity of food, space and mind.

Families often gather, children may join the observance, and the mood is one of preparation and cleansing rather than the full intensity of the fast.

This simple yet meaningful meal becomes the seed of the larger fast and offering that follow.

Spiritual significance of Nahay Khay in Chhath Puja 2025

Nahay Khay holds deep spiritual meaning:

It signals the devotee’s commitment, a conscious decision to step out of the ordinary rhythm of life into a devotional space.

By bathing and eating pure food, one symbolically cleanses the mind and body, aligning with the celestial rhythm of the Sun God.

It connects us to nature, the water body, the fresh meal, and the rising sun become parts of the worship rather than being separate.

It cultivates gratitude: Before the big offerings, the devotee humbly participates in simple acts of devotion.

In a broader sense, it sets the tone of self-discipline, collective family devotion and a return to deeper spiritual roots in contrast to everyday rush.

Thus, Nahay Khay isn’t just a first step in form; it is a first step in substance.

Chhath Puja 2025 four-day schedule and upcoming rituals

Here’s the full schedule for Chhath Puja 2025:

Day 1 – Nahay Khay: Saturday, October 25, 2025 (Ritual bath + one meal)

Day 2 – Kharna (Lohanda): Sunday, October 26, 2025 (Day of full fast, evening offering of kheer/roti)

Day 3 – Sandhya Arghya (Evening offering): Monday, October 27, 2025 (Devotees go to riverbank, offer to setting sun)

Day 4 – Usha Arghya (Morning offering & Paran): Tuesday, October 28, 2025 (Early morning prayers, offerings to rising sun, fast ends)

Wherever you are observing, whether by a river ghat in Bihar, a city pond in Uttar Pradesh, or even in diaspora communities abroad, the sequence remains: cleansing & meal, then fasting & offering, then sunset and sunrise worship. Each day builds upon the previous, deepening both devotion and connection.

