From The Magician to The World: Most powerful tarot cards and what they really mean

New Delhi:

The practice of Tarot cards is an age-old tradition. Although a regular Tarot card deck comprises 78 cards, some of the most significant symbols can be seen in the Major Arcana – a series of 22 cards relating to major experiences in one’s life.

As stated by Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, these cards assist people in comprehending themselves, their decisions, and situations around them.

Magician – Manifestation Power

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, "The Magician card is about skills, capabilities, and the ability to manifest ideas into reality." It implies that everything required for success is readily available and that focus and determination are the keys. Yet, it is also a card that serves as a warning to use individual power wisely.

High Priestess – Intuition and Inner Wisdom

Intuition, mystery, and secret knowledge are the symbols of the High Priestess card. It implies that the advice is to listen to your inner voice, instincts, and other aspects of knowledge that cannot be revealed by reason.

Justice – Balance, Fairness, Karma

A symbol of fairness and justice, the Justice card indicates that there will be an inevitable outcome to the events or actions and that there will be a decision made.

Wheel of Fortune – Luck and Cycles

Wheel of Fortune shows change, destiny, and the cycle of nature. This card highlights that things around you keep changing and that every phase in your life will come to an end sooner or later.

Death – Change and Endings

Although named Death, it does not represent death at all. Instead, this card shows transformation, endings, and new beginnings. It usually comes when some significant changes occur in one’s life and encourages them to accept those changes.

The Tower – Sudden Change and Disruption

The Tower is famous for showing sudden change, disruption, and destruction of structures built on shaky foundations. Although difficult to face, it emphasises the idea of getting rid of things that no longer serve any purpose.

The Sun – Happiness, Clarity, and Success

The most positive card in tarot, The Sun, shows happiness, success, and victory after overcoming obstacles. It means that everything is clear again, and a joyful period will soon begin.

The World - Completion and Fulfilment

As the final card in the Major Arcana, The World represents completion and fulfilment, marking the end of an important stage in one’s life. This is a representation of development, achievement, and the incorporation of lessons learned throughout the process.