Mokshda Ekadashi 2025: Follow these 5 rituals for pitru moksha and divine blessings

The Mokshda Ekadashi fast will be observed on December 1. On this day, Geeta Jayanti is also observed. On this day, Lord Krishna is said to have preached the Gita to Arjuna. It is not only auspicious to fast and worship Lord Vishnu on this Ekadashi, which offers salvation, but you can also appease your ancestors by carrying out a few easy chores.

On this day, carrying out these rites for your ancestors releases you from ancestral sins as well as their souls.

Offer oblations for the ancestors

On Mokshada Ekadashi, you should perform Tarpan (offerings) for your ancestors. You can use Ganga water for this. If possible, have a Brahmin perform the Tarpan and Pind Daan. Doing so satisfies the souls of your ancestors and brings positive changes to your life.

Read these chapters of the Geeta

Reciting the Gita on Mokshada Ekadashi is also considered highly auspicious. On this day, you can recite the seventh, eleventh, and eighteenth chapters of the Gita. These chapters are believed to be related to the liberation and salvation of ancestors. Even if you are unable to recite all three, at least one of these chapters should be recited.

Donate on Mokshada Ekadashi

Charity holds great importance in Hinduism. Remembering and donating to ancestors on this day pleases them. You can also feed Brahmins on this day. You can donate food, clothing, and dakshina (gifts).

Lighting lamps for ancestors

On Mokshada Ekadashi, you can also offer lamps to your ancestors. You can light a lamp in the south direction of your home or float it in a holy river. It is believed that doing so not only appeases your ancestors but also frees you from ancestral curses.

Light a lamp under the Peepal tree

It is believed that the Peepal tree is the abode of our ancestors. Therefore, on Mokshada Ekadashi, you should light a lamp under the Peepal tree and circumambulate it 11 times. By doing this, the ancestors become pleased and shower their blessings upon you, bringing an end to the difficulties in your life.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

