Mohini Ekadashi 2026: Puja vidhi, date, mantras and auspicious timing

New Delhi:

One of the most important Ekadashis is the Mohini Ekadashi, which would be celebrated on April 27, 2026 (Monday). The significance of this day lies in the fact that Lord Vishnu took an incarnation in Mohini form.

It is said that worshipping Lord Vishnu along with Goddess Lakshmi on this day can bring positivity, happiness, and prosperity into the household. It is considered to be extremely important to perform the puja vidhi according to the right ritual for a first-time observer.

Steps to observe the Mohini Ekadashi puja vidhi

Take a dip in the morning and wear new and preferably yellow clothes because the colour holds immense significance in worshipping Lord Vishnu.

Clean your puja area and sprinkle Gangajal to purify it. Make a chowki using wood and spread red/yellow cloth on it.

Keep the idols/pictures of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on the platform.

Perform abhishek of Lord Vishnu using Panchamrit. After that, dress the idol in yellow clothes and decorate it with ornaments.

Apply sandalwood tilak and offer flowers, yellow garments, and tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu.

Present sindoor, flowers, and suhag items to Goddess Lakshmi.

Kindle ghee diya and incense sticks.

Mention the story of Mohini Ekadashi vrat, after which recite Vishnu Sahasranama or Vishnu Chalisa.

Do aarti and perform mantra chanting.

Offer bhog to both deities. Tulsi leaves must be included in Lord Vishnu’s bhog.

Important mantras to chant on Mohini Ekadashi 2026

For Lord Vishnu: Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya. Om Namo Narayanaya

For Goddess Lakshmi: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Lakshmi Rupena Samsthita, Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah. Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Mahalakshmyai Namah

Mohini Ekadashi 2026 shubh muhurat

Ekadashi tithi begins: April 26, 2026, at 6:06 pm

Ekadashi tithi ends: April 27, 2026, at 6:15 pm

Brahma muhurat: 4:43 am to 5:28 am

Abhijit muhurat: 12:11 pm to 1:02 pm

Why is this Ekadashi important

Mohini Ekadashi is associated with spiritual cleansing and detachment from negativity. The performance of these rituals in such a manner would help one in fulfilling their wish and achieving mental clarity.

Rituals aren’t everything; the intentions behind them are what count.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

Also read: Jyeshtha month 2026 begins May 2: What to do and what to avoid this holy month