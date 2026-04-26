Jyeshtha month 2026 begins May 2: What to do and what to avoid this holy month

New Delhi:

In the year 2026, Jyeshtha Maah will begin on the 2nd of May and is one of the most spiritually revered months of the Hindu calendar. This month is known for the extreme heat in the summer and is spiritually regarded as one of the most important months for worship, charitable activities, and penance.

The month of Jyeshtha is dedicated to worshipping Surya Dev and Hanumanji. It is said that worshipping both of them in this month eliminates hurdles and fills us with strength and blessings. Tuesdays in Jyeshtha are also called Bada Mangal or Budhwa Mangal.

What to do during the Jyeshtha month

Focus on donation of water: As this is the time of peak summer, donation of water is thought to be a holy act in this month. Donation of water is said to give physical as well as spiritual relief.

Donate necessities: It is advisable to donate things such as a matka, a fan, footwear, and clothes. This kind of charitable activity is believed to be associated with success and prosperity.

Take care of animals and birds: Providing food and water for animals and birds is a kind and auspicious act. This shows your kind heart and brings you divine blessings.

Help those in need: It is a practice to provide food, grains, sattu, clothes, or even monetary help to those who belong to poor sections. It is believed that charity made in Jyeshtha multiplies.

Offer prayers: It is advised to offer prayers to Surya Dev, Lord Hanuman, Lord Vishnu, and Varun Dev. It helps in bringing you strength and stability.

Eat light food: Eating light and non-spicy food is suggested during this period.

What not to do during Jyeshtha month

Stay away from spicy and heavy meals: Eating spicy meals may disturb the body’s system, especially when the temperature reaches high levels. This is why such foods are discouraged during this particular month.

Do not waste water: Water carries spiritual importance during Jyeshtha. It is said that wasting water will displease Varun Dev.

Stay away from some auspicious occasions: Marriages involving the eldest son or daughter are generally avoided during this time.

Avoid sleeping in the afternoon: Daytime sleeping, especially in the afternoon, is said to weaken fortune and affect health. But it doesn’t hold for sick people.

Relevance of this Month: Jyeshtha Maah isn’t only about performing religious ceremonies. It indicates the intrinsic link between seasonality and spirituality.

The significance given to water, simplicity, and philanthropy is quite relevant to physical and environmental requirements during the height of summer.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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