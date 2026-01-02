Mauni Amavasya 2026: When is it? Know the important bathing date during the Magh Mela Mauni Amavasya 2026 is one of the most important bathing days of the Magh Mela. Know the Mauni Amavasya date, significance, rituals and why this Amavasya snan is considered highly auspicious.

New Delhi:

Mauni Amavasya is regarded as the most significant of the about twelve Amavasya dates that occur each year. This Amavasya is located in Magh's Krishna Paksha. Maghi Amavasya or Magh Amavasya are other names for it. The significance of this day would be further enhanced by the presence of Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga on Mauni Amavasya.

This day is thought to be ideal for charitable giving and bathing. Because of this, devotees take a sacred bath in the waters of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the auspicious festival of Mauni Amavasya. Let us know when Mauni Amavasya is this year and what its significance is.

Mauni Amavasya 2026 date, tithi, timing

Mauni Amavasya - January 18, 2026, Sunday

Amavasya Tithi starts - January 18, 2026 at 12:03 AM

Amavasya date ends - 19 January 2026 at 01:21 AM

Why is Mauni Amavasya the biggest day of Magh Snan?

According to mythological beliefs, on Mauni Amavasya, the gods come to take a bath in the Triveni Sangam; hence, the bath on this day is not ordinary but is called a divine bath. Apart from this, in the month of Magh, the Sun God is in Capricorn, and on Mauni Amavasya, there is a wonderful conjunction of the Sun and the Moon, which is considered very auspicious for attaining salvation.

It is said that on Mauni Amavasya, the devotee who observes a silent fast and takes a dip of faith in the holy waters of the Sangam, all his sins are destroyed. Apart from this, this day is also considered very auspicious for offering prayers to ancestors. On this day, donating sesame seeds, blankets, food grains, clothes and cows is considered to be of special importance.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Paush Purnima 2026: January 2 or 3? Correct date, tithi and powerful remedies for all planets