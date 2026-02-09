Mahashivratri 2026: When is the best time for Rudrabhishek? Check auspicious timings and puja vidhi Mahashivratri is one of the most sacred festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, and in 2026, it will be observed on Sunday, 15 February. Performing Rudrabhishek on Mahashivratri is considered extremely auspicious, as it is believed to remove past karmic burdens, bring mental peace, and prosperity.

Celebrated annually on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Phalgun month, Mahashivratri is one of the most significant Hindu holidays. This is the day that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married, according to religious beliefs. Some legendary tales claim that on this day, Lord Shiva manifested as a Linga. As a result, worshipping the Shivalinga on this day is thought to have particular meaning.

It is said that performing the Rudrabhishek of the Shivalinga on Mahashivratri bestows immense blessings of Lord Shiva. But now the question arises: what will be the auspicious time for Rudrabhishek on this day? So let's find out its exact time.

When to perform Rudrabhishek on Mahashivratri 2026

Mahashivratri will be celebrated on Friday, February 15, 2026. The auspicious time for performing Rudrabhishek on this day is from 5:04 pm to 6:59 am the next morning.

Mahashivratri Four Prahar Puja Muhurat 2026

Night First Prahar Puja Timings - 06:11 PM to 09:23 PM, February 15

Night Second Prahar Puja Timings - 09:23 PM to 12:35 AM, February 16

Night Tritiya Prahar Puja Timings - 12:35 AM to 03:47 AM, February 16

Night fourth prahar puja time - 03:47 AM to 06:59 AM, February 16

Rudrabhishek Puja Samagri List

Pure water

Curd

Honey

Rose water

Sugarcane juice

Milk

Horn

Bilva leaves

Incense

Coconut

Camphor

Ghee

Betel leaf

Betel nut

Mauli

Cannabis

Lamp

Wick

Incense sticks

Dry fruits

Sweets

Dhatura

Fruits

A vessel (copper, brass or sometimes silver) in which Rudrabhishek will be performed

Method of Rudrabhishek

First of all, purify the puja materials.

Take water, Akshat and flowers in your hand, and take a resolution as to which wish you are performing Rudrabhishek for.

At the beginning of Rudrabhishek, first worship Lord Ganesha.

Then worship Lord Shiva, Kartikeya and Nandi.

Perform Rudrabhishekam of the Shivalinga with a 'Shringi' (shringi). If a 'shringi' is not available, perform the abhishekam by making a stream from a pot.

You can perform Rudrabhishek with anything like milk, curd, ghee, sugarcane juice, water, mustard oil, etc.

While doing Abhishek, keep chanting Om Namah Shivay or Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.

After the Abhishekam, wipe the Shivalinga and decorate it.

Apply a sandalwood tilak to the Shivalinga. Then offer Bel leaves, Dhatura, Shami leaves, cannabis, and flowers. Also, apply perfume and wear the sacred thread.

Light camphor and perform aarti for Mahadev. Recite the Karpuragauram mantra.

Finally, pray for forgiveness that if any mistake has been made during the puja, then God should forgive it.

Offer fruits and sweets.

At the end, distribute Prasad among everyone.

