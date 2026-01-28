Mahashivratri 2026 shubh yog: Doing puja at this time will bring divine blessings Mahashivratri 2026 will be observed on February 15 with rare shubh yog, Shravan Nakshatra and extended Nishita Kaal puja timings, making it especially auspicious.

On the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalgun, people celebrate Mahashivratri every year. In 2026, February 15 will be this auspicious date for celebrating Mahashivratri. Religious beliefs state that on the day of Mahashivratri, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married.

By fasting on the day of Mahashivratri and worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in a proper manner, devotees get the desired results. This year, a combination of very auspicious yogas is being formed on Mahashivratri. So, let us know about the auspicious yogas formed on the day of Mahashivratri.

Auspicious yoga will be formed on the day of Mahashivratri in 2026

According to the Panchang, a rare combination of Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is being formed on the day of Mahashivratri. Along with this, Abhijeet Muhurta will also be there on this day. Apart from this, the auspicious Yoga of Shivvas is also being formed on 15 February. Worshipping in Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga brings success in every work, and all kinds of obstacles are also removed.

Worshipping Lord Shiva and performing Rudrabhishek in Shivvas Yoga is considered very auspicious. On Mahashivratri, an auspicious combination of Shravan Nakshatra is being formed in the evening. According to the Panchang, Uttarashadha Nakshatra will remain till 7:48 pm on Sunday, 15 February, after which Shravan Nakshatra will begin.

Mahashivratri 2026 auspicious time

The Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Phalgun month will begin at 5:04 pm on February 15, 2026. The Chaturdashi Tithi will end at 5:34 pm on February 16.

Nishita Kaal Puja Timings - 12:09 AM to 01:01 AM, February 16

Nishita Kaal First Prahar Puja Timings - 06:11 PM to 09:23 PM, February 16

Nishita Kaal Second Prahar Puja Timings - 09:23 PM to 12:35 AM, February 16

Nishita Kaal Third Prahar Puja Timings - 12:35 AM to 03:47 AM, February 16

Nishita Kaal Fourth Prahar Puja Timings - 03:47 AM to 06:59 AM, February 16

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

