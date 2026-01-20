Mahashivratri 2026 date: Puja muhurat, vrat vidhi, and parana time Mahashivratri 2026 will be celebrated on February 15. Check the exact date, auspicious puja timings, nishita kaal and fast-breaking time for devotees of Lord Shiva.

For Lord Shiva's devotees, Mahashivratri is the most significant day. All year long, Bholenath devotees look forward to Mahashivratri. Religious beliefs state that Mahadev and Mata Parvati were married on Mahashivratri. All of the devotees' requests are granted by fasting and worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Gauri on this day.

With the special blessings of Bholenath, a person's life remains prosperous and happy. Mahashivratri is celebrated every year in the month of Phalgun. So let us tell you on which date Mahashivratri will be celebrated this year, and what will be the auspicious time for worship.

Mahashivratri 2026 date and tithi

Let us tell you that the monthly Shivratri comes every month. On this day, there is a tradition of fasting along with worshipping Lord Shiva. The monthly Shivratri falling in the month of Phalgun is celebrated as Maha Shivratri.

According to the Panchanak, the Chaturdashi date of the Krishna Paksha of the Phalgun month will begin on February 15 at 5:04 pm. Chaturdashi date will end on February 16 at 5:34 pm. So, the fast of Maha Shivratri will be observed on February 15. On this day, Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati will be worshipped as per the rituals.

Mahashivratri 2026 auspicious time for worship

Night First Prahar Puja Timings - 06:39 PM to 09:45 PM

Night Second Prahar Puja Timings - 09:45 PM to 12:52 AM, February 16

Night Tritiya Prahar Puja Timings - 12:52 AM to 03:59 AM, February 16

Night Fourth Prahar Puja Timings - 03:59 AM to 07:06 AM, February 16

Nishita Kaal Puja Timings - 12:28 AM to 01:17 AM (February 16)

Mahashivratri fasting in 2026: Parana time

The Mahashivratri fast will be broken on February 16, 2026. The auspicious time for breaking the fast will begin at 7:06 am on February 16. The auspicious time for breaking the fast will end at 3:46 pm. Break the Mahashivratri fast only after worshipping Lord Shiva and offering him food. First, eat berries or prasad. Only after this, eat grains or other sattvik foods.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

