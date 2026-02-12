Mahashivratri 2026: Full schedule, chief guest, events and highlights of Sadhguru's grand event

New Delhi:

Adiyogi, one of the most important and widely watched spiritual events on the planet, will be the focus of the world's attention on Mahashivratri 2026 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, in the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains. It attracts a global audience that outstrips many of the biggest live broadcasts in the world, such as the Oscars, Grammys, and the Super Bowl. With live broadcasts on over 100 TV networks and digital streams in 24 Indian and international languages, this nightlong event, led by yogi and mystic Sadhguru, is anticipated to reach over 140 million viewers worldwide. It will include devotion, music, and meditation.

This year, the event will also see in attendance Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, I&B and Parliamentary Affairs Minister L Murugan and other prominent dignitaries.

What is Mahashivratri according to Sadhguru?

Mahashivratri, known as the "Great Night of Shiva," is a unique planetary phenomenon when the natural upsurge of energy in the human system is especially conducive for spiritual growth. Sadhguru explains, "We have the advantage of being at the foothills of Velliangiri Mountains, called the Kailash of the South, where legend says Shiva himself spent over three-and-a-half months… we are at eleven degrees latitude, which is very important because of the… the tilt that the planet has and the spin it has. The maximum amount of centrifugal force happens at approximately eleven degrees latitude, so that means there is a natural upsurge of energy. And Mahashivaratri is that day when this upsurge of energy is at its peak, and this will be the best place to be on that night."

The schedule of the Mahashivratri event at Isha Yoga Centre

The celebrations commence with the Pancha Bhuta Kriya at the Dhyanalinga, a potent cleansing ritual honouring the five elements (earth, water, fire, air, and space).

The night-long festivities will then be led by the Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra, a grand procession celebrating the divine feminine.

The night will pulse with diverse musical performances, blending the ancient with the contemporary.

Individual acts include Aditya Gadhvi, bringing the raw, soul-stirring energy of Gujarati folk, and Prashant Sonagra and team with a thunderous traditional and folk drum collaboration, while Sounds of Isha, Isha’s homegrown ensemble, will collaborate with Swaroop Khan, Blaaze, and Paradox, along with artists Swagat Rathod and Prithvi Gandharv, to create powerful tapestries of folk and contemporary soundscapes.

Yaksha, Isha’s exuberant festival of Indian classical music and dance, features Purbayan Chatterjee on Hindustani Sitar, Carnatic Vocalist, Bharat Sundar and Bharatnatyam artist, Vaibhav Aarekar, leading upto Mahashivratri.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the Dhyanalinga temple and Linga Bhairavi's Abode at the Isha Yoga Centre will be open all night to devotees.

All about Yogeshwara Linga Maha Abhishekam

For the first time this Mahashivratri, Sadhguru will personally conduct the Yogeshwara Linga Maha Abhishekam, which is a sacred consecration ritual that devotees worldwide can participate in by having the offering made in their name. The Yogeshwara Linga, a live energy form positioned in front of the 112-foot Adiyogi statue, has been consecrated with five chakras and is designed specifically for spiritual practice.

This complimentary participation allows seekers to connect with the transformative energies of this powerful linga during the most spiritually potent night of the year. Registration is free, with optional donations welcome for Mahashivratri activities and Maha Annadanam, the sacred offering of food to thousands of devotees.

Highlight of Adiyogi Divya Darshanam

A major highlight of the night is Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a powerful light and sound show that brings the 112-foot Adiyogi statue to life. With Sadhguru narrating the story of how yoga began, it fills the space with a sense of awe and reverence for the tens of thousands gathered at the venue and the millions watching online.

At the stroke of midnight, Sadhguru leads participants through the Mahamantra initiation and again during Brahma Muhurtam (3:40 am), Sadhguru will guide seekers through a powerful meditation designed to utilise the night’s unique planetary alignment and offering participants a rare possibility to experience the "vast emptiness within," which Sadhguru describes as the source of all creation.

Mahashivratri at Isha has evolved into a landmark event in the international spiritual calendar, regularly hosting dignitaries, cultural icons, and spiritual leaders. Whether attending in person amidst the vibrant energies of the Yoga Centre or tuning in from afar, Mahashivratri 2026 promises to be an unforgettable journey of wakefulness and wisdom.

The 12-hour-long event will be streamed live in twenty-four languages on Sadhguru's YouTube channels and major media networks starting at 6 PM IST on February 15. More information about the event can be found on the official Mahashivratri webpage.