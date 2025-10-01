Maha Navami 2025 date and time: Rituals and significance explained Maha Navami 2025 marks Durga’s victory over Mahishasura. Check Navami date, tithi, puja timings, rituals, and significance of this sacred day.

Maha Navami is one of the holiest days of Durga Puja and Navratri festivities, and it is the third and last day of Durga Puja. It is of tremendous spiritual significance, as it is said to be the day when Goddess Durga vanquished the demon Mahishasura in her fierce incarnation as Mahisasuramardini, the Destroyer of the Buffalo Demon.

Maha Navami 2025 will be observed on September 30–October 1, 2025. Navami Tithi begins at 6:06 PM on Sept 30 and ends at 7:01 PM on Oct 1. It marks the day Goddess Durga, as Mahisasuramardini, destroyed Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Maha Navami 2025 date and puja timing

Navami Tithi Begins: 06:06 PM on September 30, 2025

Navami Tithi Ends: 07:01 PM on October 1, 2025

It should be added here that if Ashtami and Navami Tithi coincide before Sanyakal (evening) on Ashtami, then both Ashtami and Navami Puja, along with Sandhi Puja, are performed on the same day. This coincidence is strictly adhered to by priests and devotees in accordance with traditional norms.

Rituals performed on Maha Navami

Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja

Durga Puja on Maha Navami begins with a ceremonial bath (Mahasnan) and Shodashopachar Puja, which involves 16 forms of offering to the Goddess.

Worship as Mahisasuramardini

On this day, Durga is venerated in her most powerful form, the destroyer of Mahishasura. This is considered the spiritual climax of Navratri.

Durga Balidan

The Durga Balidan ritual is always performed during Uday Vyapini Navami Tithi. Scriptures such as Nirnaysindhu state that the most auspicious time for Balidan is during Aparahna Kaal (afternoon).

Navami Homa

One of the most significant rituals of the day, Navami Homa, is performed at the conclusion of the Navami Puja. This sacred fire ritual is believed to purify the environment, invoke divine blessings, and mark the victory of good over evil.

Significance of Maha Navami

(Image Source : PEXELS)Devotee performs incense offering as part of Maha Navami 2025 puja rituals.

Maha Navami symbolises the triumph of divine power over demonic forces. The devotees feel that worshipping Durga as Mahisasuramardini bestows upon them the strength to resolve personal problems, negativity, and life's hardships.

It also emphasises the spirit of Navratri, glorifying female power, divine protection, and the eternal triumph of truth over untruth.

Maha Navami is not just the key juncture of Durga Puja practices but also a rich symbolic day of introspection and rejuvenation. With practices such as Balidan and Homa, the devotees attune themselves to the Goddess energy, aspiring her power in their lives. In 2025, since Navami takes place between 30th September and 1st October, the day is sure to again bring together millions of followers in prayer, worship, and festivities of Durga's timelessness.

What is the date of Maha Navami 2025?

Maha Navami 2025 falls on September 30–October 1, 2025.

What time does Navami Tithi start and end in 2025?

Navami Tithi begins at 6:06 PM on September 30 and ends at 7:01 PM on October 1, 2025.

Why is Maha Navami celebrated?

It commemorates Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

What rituals are performed on Maha Navami?

Rituals include Mahasnan, Shodashopachar Puja, Balidan, worship of Durga as Mahisasuramardini, and Navami Homa.

Is Maha Navami the same as Ram Navami?

No. Maha Navami is part of Durga Puja/Navratri, while Ram Navami celebrates Lord Rama’s birth.

