108 names of Goddess Durga to chant this Navratri for peace and strength

Chanting names and mantras is seen as extremely beneficial during the holy Navratri festival. You should also recite the Goddess Durga's 109 names throughout this period.

Spiritual tranquillity is attained by chanting the names of Maa Durga. Additionally, chanting her names for nine days gives you spiritual and mental fortitude. Let's know the 108 names of Goddess Durga.

108 names of Goddess Durga to chant in Navratri

Om Devi Bhagwati Durge Namah Gopadme Devi Mahashakti Sarvavyadhi Nivarini Adishakti Mahakroori Mahakalika Kali Lakshmi Saraswati Ganga Rudrani Parvati Shiva Prakriti Shakti Bhadrakali Maha Lakshmi Singhavaahini Navadurga Chandraghanta Katyayani Mahagauri Kushmanda Skandamata Mahalakshmi Vijaya Siddhidatri Sharangaatvashyata Vagdevi Maa Durga Yashaswini Shaktivardhini Sarvamangala Vardhini Graha Nashini Mahashakti Taarini Ambika Sarveshwari Kantarajita Dhanyavarna Sakshat Lakshmi Kuladevi Sarvendra Artha Sadhini Aakrishna Durita Nivarini Nandani Sannidhiprada Jagadamba Veervardhini Singhapati Varada Rambha Jwarapasha Nivarini Sarvagya Mahendranī Matangi Vijayapataka Dharmakanta Advitiya Samriddhi Kaushalya Devi Pushtidayani Vijnana Devi Nagarani Uma Singhasana Gadhyani Chandrashakti Japyanmrta Dhruvapadsiddhi Namohā Vratadhari Ni Smriti Dīpyamāni Adveshita Tripura Sundari Padmasana Devi Raja Rajeshwari Shanti Devi Dhyanamba Atmanishta Japamalini Navratna Bhushita Balidan Purna Asha Devi Gopala Kantarasa Sarvasampattivardhini Dhanushmati Manimalini Tantramai Shri Mahakalika Japyā Rupantari Nayanabhirama Sanvardhini Sangamini Vijaya Mata Satsamprada Ujjwala Rangini Chamunda Mahalakshmi Padmashree Pradeepatmika Shubhankari Veeradrava Chandrabhaga Narayana Sarvashaktimayi Shivashakti

Benefits of chanting Maa Durga’s names

Chanting the 108 names of Goddess Durga provides numerous benefits. Chanting these names during Navratri provides you with transcendental experiences. Chanting these names also has a positive effect on your physical and mental health. Chanting these names not only promotes spiritual progress but also removes obstacles in your life. Chanting these names continuously increases your energy. Chanting these mantras also bestows the Goddess's infinite blessings. You can chant the Goddess's names not only during prayers but also at any time of the day, sitting in solitude.

