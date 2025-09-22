108 names of Goddess Durga to chant this Navratri for peace and strength

Chanting names and mantras is seen as extremely beneficial during the holy Navratri festival. You should also recite the Goddess Durga's 109 names throughout this period.
Spiritual tranquillity is attained by chanting the names of Maa Durga. Additionally, chanting her names for nine days gives you spiritual and mental fortitude. Let's know the 108 names of Goddess Durga.
108 names of Goddess Durga to chant in Navratri
- Om Devi Bhagwati Durge Namah
- Gopadme Devi Mahashakti
- Sarvavyadhi Nivarini
- Adishakti
- Mahakroori
- Mahakalika
- Kali
- Lakshmi
- Saraswati
- Ganga
- Rudrani
- Parvati
- Shiva
- Prakriti
- Shakti
- Bhadrakali
- Maha Lakshmi
- Singhavaahini
- Navadurga
- Chandraghanta
- Katyayani
- Mahagauri
- Kushmanda
- Skandamata
- Mahalakshmi
- Vijaya
- Siddhidatri
- Sharangaatvashyata
- Vagdevi
- Maa Durga
- Yashaswini
- Shaktivardhini
- Sarvamangala Vardhini
- Graha Nashini
- Mahashakti
- Taarini
- Ambika
- Sarveshwari
- Kantarajita
- Dhanyavarna
- Sakshat Lakshmi
- Kuladevi
- Sarvendra Artha Sadhini
- Aakrishna
- Durita Nivarini
- Nandani
- Sannidhiprada
- Jagadamba
- Veervardhini
- Singhapati
- Varada
- Rambha
- Jwarapasha Nivarini
- Sarvagya
- Mahendranī
- Matangi
- Vijayapataka
- Dharmakanta
- Advitiya
- Samriddhi
- Kaushalya Devi
- Pushtidayani
- Vijnana Devi
- Nagarani
- Uma
- Singhasana Gadhyani
- Chandrashakti
- Japyanmrta
- Dhruvapadsiddhi
- Namohā
- Vratadhari Ni
- Smriti Dīpyamāni
- Adveshita
- Tripura Sundari
- Padmasana Devi
- Raja Rajeshwari
- Shanti Devi
- Dhyanamba
- Atmanishta
- Japamalini
- Navratna Bhushita
- Balidan Purna
- Asha Devi
- Gopala
- Kantarasa
- Sarvasampattivardhini
- Dhanushmati
- Manimalini
- Tantramai
- Shri Mahakalika
- Japyā
- Rupantari
- Nayanabhirama
- Sanvardhini
- Sangamini
- Vijaya Mata
- Satsamprada
- Ujjwala Rangini
- Chamunda
- Mahalakshmi
- Padmashree
- Pradeepatmika
- Shubhankari
- Veeradrava
- Chandrabhaga
- Narayana
- Sarvashaktimayi
- Shivashakti
Benefits of chanting Maa Durga’s names
Chanting the 108 names of Goddess Durga provides numerous benefits. Chanting these names during Navratri provides you with transcendental experiences. Chanting these names also has a positive effect on your physical and mental health. Chanting these names not only promotes spiritual progress but also removes obstacles in your life. Chanting these names continuously increases your energy. Chanting these mantras also bestows the Goddess's infinite blessings. You can chant the Goddess's names not only during prayers but also at any time of the day, sitting in solitude.
(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)
