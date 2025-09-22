Advertisement
108 names of Goddess Durga to chant this Navratri for peace and strength

Chanting Maa Durga’s 108 names in Navratri fills life with peace, courage, and divine blessings. Explore the complete list and benefits here.

A beautifully adorned idol of Maa Durga worshipped during the Navratri festival
New Delhi:

Chanting names and mantras is seen as extremely beneficial during the holy Navratri festival. You should also recite the Goddess Durga's 109 names throughout this period. 

Spiritual tranquillity is attained by chanting the names of Maa Durga.  Additionally, chanting her names for nine days gives you spiritual and mental fortitude. Let's know the 108 names of Goddess Durga.

108 names of Goddess Durga to chant in Navratri

  1. Om Devi Bhagwati Durge Namah
  2. Gopadme Devi Mahashakti
  3. Sarvavyadhi Nivarini
  4. Adishakti
  5. Mahakroori
  6. Mahakalika
  7. Kali
  8. Lakshmi
  9. Saraswati
  10. Ganga
  11. Rudrani
  12. Parvati
  13. Shiva
  14. Prakriti
  15. Shakti
  16. Bhadrakali
  17. Maha Lakshmi
  18. Singhavaahini
  19. Navadurga
  20. Chandraghanta
  21. Katyayani
  22. Mahagauri
  23. Kushmanda
  24. Skandamata
  25. Mahalakshmi
  26. Vijaya
  27. Siddhidatri
  28. Sharangaatvashyata
  29. Vagdevi
  30. Maa Durga
  31.  Yashaswini
  32. Shaktivardhini
  33. Sarvamangala Vardhini
  34. Graha Nashini
  35. Mahashakti
  36. Taarini
  37. Ambika
  38. Sarveshwari
  39. Kantarajita
  40. Dhanyavarna
  41. Sakshat Lakshmi
  42. Kuladevi
  43. Sarvendra Artha Sadhini
  44. Aakrishna
  45. Durita Nivarini
  46. Nandani
  47. Sannidhiprada
  48. Jagadamba
  49. Veervardhini
  50. Singhapati
  51. Varada
  52. Rambha
  53. Jwarapasha Nivarini
  54. Sarvagya
  55. Mahendranī
  56. Matangi
  57. Vijayapataka
  58. Dharmakanta
  59. Advitiya
  60. Samriddhi
  61. Kaushalya Devi
  62. Pushtidayani
  63. Vijnana Devi
  64. Nagarani
  65. Uma
  66. Singhasana Gadhyani
  67. Chandrashakti
  68. Japyanmrta
  69. Dhruvapadsiddhi
  70. Namohā
  71. Vratadhari Ni
  72. Smriti Dīpyamāni
  73. Adveshita
  74. Tripura Sundari
  75. Padmasana Devi
  76. Raja Rajeshwari
  77. Shanti Devi
  78. Dhyanamba
  79. Atmanishta
  80. Japamalini
  81. Navratna Bhushita
  82. Balidan Purna
  83. Asha Devi
  84. Gopala
  85. Kantarasa
  86. Sarvasampattivardhini
  87. Dhanushmati
  88. Manimalini
  89. Tantramai
  90. Shri Mahakalika
  91. Japyā
  92. Rupantari
  93. Nayanabhirama
  94. Sanvardhini
  95. Sangamini
  96. Vijaya Mata
  97. Satsamprada
  98. Ujjwala Rangini
  99. Chamunda
  100. Mahalakshmi
  101. Padmashree
  102. Pradeepatmika
  103. Shubhankari
  104. Veeradrava
  105. Chandrabhaga
  106. Narayana
  107. Sarvashaktimayi
  108. Shivashakti

Benefits of chanting Maa Durga’s names

Chanting the 108 names of Goddess Durga provides numerous benefits. Chanting these names during Navratri provides you with transcendental experiences. Chanting these names also has a positive effect on your physical and mental health. Chanting these names not only promotes spiritual progress but also removes obstacles in your life. Chanting these names continuously increases your energy. Chanting these mantras also bestows the Goddess's infinite blessings. You can chant the Goddess's names not only during prayers but also at any time of the day, sitting in solitude. 

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

