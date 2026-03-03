Lunar Eclipse 2026: Chandra Grahan timings, when and where to watch live, and direct streaming link

New Delhi:

March 3 is not just another full moon night. It comes with a full lunar eclipse visible from India and several other parts of the world. And yes, it is happening right on the eve of Holi. That overlap alone has made people curious. Some excited. Some slightly cautious. Either way, the sky has plans today.

A total lunar eclipse, often called a Blood Moon, is not something you see every month. The Moon will slowly shift in colour as the Earth’s shadow moves across it. First subtle. Then dramatic. At one point, it will turn a deep reddish shade. Not a filter. Not an illusion. Just celestial mechanics doing their thing.

Lunar eclipse 2026 date and time in India

In India, the lunar eclipse will take place from 3:20 pm to 6:48 pm on March 3. The phase of totality, when the Moon appears fully red, will occur between 4:34 pm and 5:33 pm. This is the window when the Blood Moon effect will be most visible. The eclipse will also be visible in Australia, the United States and across parts of the Pacific region, depending on local timings and weather conditions.

How to watch the lunar eclipse 2026 live

You do not need special protective glasses to view a lunar eclipse. It is safe to watch with the naked eye. That said, if you want a closer look at the changing surface and colour shifts, binoculars or a small telescope will make a difference. The details become sharper. The experience, more immersive.

If stepping outside is not possible, live coverage will be available online. NASA will stream the eclipse on its official website and YouTube channel. Time and Date will also broadcast the event live on its official YouTube platform. A phone screen works. So does a laptop. Simple.

Why does a lunar eclipse happen?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon align in a straight line, with the Earth positioned between the Sun and the Moon. This alignment can only happen on a full moon. As the Earth moves directly between the two, its shadow begins to fall on the Moon. When the Moon is completely inside the Earth’s shadow, a total lunar eclipse takes place.

The red colour appears because sunlight passing through the Earth’s atmosphere bends and scatters. Shorter blue wavelengths are filtered out, while longer red wavelengths reach the Moon. The result is that familiar copper or reddish glow. The eclipse ends once the Earth’s shadow gradually moves away and the Moon returns to its usual bright white.

