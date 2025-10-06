Laxmi Puja 2025 in Bengal: Date, time and rituals of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja or Lokkhi Pujo In Bengal, Laxmi Puja 2025 will be celebrated on October 6 as Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, popularly known as Lokkhi Pujo. Know the purnima tithi, muhurat and rituals for this auspicious night.

Laxmi Puja 2025 or Kojagari Lokkhi Pujo will be celebrated on October 6, 2025 (Monday) in Bengal. The Purnima Tithi starts at 12:23 PM on October 6 and ends at 9:16 AM on October 7. The Nishita Puja muhurat runs from 11:45 PM to 12:34 AM on 7 October.

Laxmi Puja 2025, also known as Kojagari Lakshmi Puja or Lokkhi Pujo, will be celebrated across Bengal with great devotion and joy. The festival falls on the full-moon night (Purnima) of Ashwin and symbolises the belief that Goddess Lakshmi visits homes to bless devotees with prosperity and happiness.

Laxmi Puja 2025: Date and Tithi

Festival Date: October 6, 2025 (Monday)

October 6, 2025 (Monday) Purnima Tithi Begins: 12:23 PM on October 6, 2025

12:23 PM on October 6, 2025 Purnima Tithi Ends: 9:16 AM on October 7, 2025

9:16 AM on October 7, 2025 Moonrise Time: 5:26 PM

5:26 PM Nishita Puja Muhurat: 11:45 PM to 12:34 AM (October 7, 2025)

Devotees perform the Nishita Kaal Puja, considered the most auspicious time to worship Goddess Lakshmi during Kojagari Purnima.

This night, devotees stay awake under the radiant full moon, believing that the goddess blesses those who remain conscious in prayer. 'Kojagori' literally means who is awake?

Significance of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja 2025

Kojagari Purnima is dedicated to Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, abundance and purity. In Bengal, it’s affectionately called Lokkhi Pujo, and marks the conclusion of the Durga Puja season. Families clean their homes, decorate entrances with alpana (rangoli) and light earthen lamps (diyas) to invite the goddess.

The festival represents prosperity through hard work, cleanliness and devotion. According to belief, Goddess Lakshmi descends from heaven on this night, visiting households to bestow wealth on those who are sincere and awake.

Rituals to Perform Laxmi Puja 2025 in Bengal

Houses are thoroughly cleaned and adorned with alpana patterns made of rice paste symbolising purity and prosperity.

A clay idol or framed image of Goddess Lakshmi is placed on a red or yellow cloth. A kalash (pot) filled with water, rice, and mango leaves is kept nearby.

Earthen lamps filled with ghee or mustard oil are lit in every corner, believed to guide the goddess into the home.

Devotees offer puffed rice (muri), coconut, bananas, sweets, and fruits.

The Lakshmi Aarti is performed with flowers, incense, and camphor. Families recite the Lakshmi Chalisa or regional hymns

People stay awake till late night singing devotional songs.

Essential Puja Samagri for Kojagari Laxmi Puja 2025

Clay idol of Goddess Lakshmi

Kalash filled with water

Flowers

Mango leaves

Uncooked rice and grains

Earthen diyas with ghee or mustard oil

Dhoop

Camphor

Sandalwood

Betel leaves and nuts

Sindoor (vermilion)

Haldi (turmeric)

Sweets and fruits

Coins or currency notes

Alpana (rangoli) designs

Fresh red or yellow cloth for altar

Sapta Tari (banana boat) offering

FAQs About Laxmi Puja 2025

What is the purnima time for Laxmi Puja 2025?

Purnima Tithi begins at 12:23 PM on October 6 and ends at 9:16 AM on October 7.

What is the Kojagari Laxmi Puja muhurat?

The Nishita Puja Muhurat is from 11:45 PM on October 6 to 12:34 AM on October 7.

How is Kojagari Lokkhi Pujo celebrated in Bengal?

Devotees light lamps, draw alpana, offer sweets and grains, worship the goddess and stay awake to seek her blessings.

Why is it called Kojagari Purnima?

“Kojagari” comes from the Sanskrit ‘Ko Jagrati’ meaning “Who is awake?”—a reminder to remain spiritually alert and pure on this night.

May this Lokkhi Pujo fill every home with light, love and prosperity.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and local traditions. There is no scientific evidence supporting these claims. India TV does not certify the accuracy of any of the information mentioned.)