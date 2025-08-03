Last Sawan Somwar 2025: Date, puja vidhi, and Jalabhishek muhurat The final Sawan Somwar of 2025 is on 4 August. Discover the sacred rituals, Jalabhishek muhurat, and how to receive Lord Shiva’s blessings on this powerful day.

New Delhi:

Shravan, also known as Sawan, is one of the most auspicious months in the Hindu calendar. Devotees across India dedicate this sacred time to Lord Shiva, observing fasts and offering prayers to seek his divine blessings.

This year, Shravan began on Friday, 11 July 2025 and will end on Saturday, 9 August 2025. Mondays during this month — known as Sawan Somwar — hold great spiritual importance and are considered especially favourable for worshipping Lord Shiva.

Devotees also observe other sacred vratas in this period, such as Putrada Ekadashi in August 2025, known for granting blessings of children.

When is the last Sawan Somwar in 2025?

This year, there are four Sawan Mondays. The last Sawan Somwar will be observed on Monday, 4 August 2025.

Here’s a quick glance at all Sawan Somwar dates this year:

1st Sawan Somwar: 14 July 2025

2nd Sawan Somwar: 21 July 2025

3rd Sawan Somwar: 28 July 2025

4th and Final Sawan Somwar: 4 August 2025

Last Sawan Somwar 2025 Jalabhishek muhurat

Performing Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva on this day is considered highly auspicious. Here are the Shubh Muhurat timings for 4 August 2025:

Brahma Muhurat: 4:20 AM to 5:02 AM

4:20 AM to 5:02 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 2:42 PM to 3:36 PM

2:42 PM to 3:36 PM Amrit Kaal: 5:47 PM to 7:34 PM

These are the best timings to offer Ganga jal, milk, and belpatra to the Shivling.

Also, worshipping Lord Shiva during the Pradosh Kaal (after sunset) is believed to bring peace, protection, and prosperity.

As Sawan nears its end, it leads into other important spiritual observances like Pitru Paksha 2025 dates and Shradh calendar, a time to honour ancestors.

Shravan Somwar puja vidhi for 4 August 2025

To make the most of this sacred Monday, here is a step-by-step puja vidhi:

Wake up early, ideally during Brahma Muhurat, and take a bath.

Wear clean, preferably white or saffron-coloured clothes.

Visit a Shiva temple or perform puja at home.

Offer Jalabhishek with Ganga jal and milk to the Shivling.

Present belpatra, dhatura, bael fruit, and sandalwood paste.

Light incense and a diya. Chant the mantra: “Om Namah Shivaya”

Conclude the ritual by performing Shiva Aarti with devotion.

Devotees observing a fast should break it after evening puja or during the Parana time.

The final Sawan Somwar is said to magnify the benefits of devotion. It is believed that Lord Shiva is easily pleased on this day and grants boons related to:

Health and well-being

Marital harmony and finding a good life partner

Career progress and removal of obstacles

Inner peace and karmic cleansing

Worship done with a pure heart is said to wash away past sins and bring spiritual merit.

To make this last Sawan Somwar more meaningful, you can also share these Sawan Somwar wishes in Hindi, Marathi and English with images with family and friends.