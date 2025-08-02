Putrada Ekadashi in August 2025: Date, rituals and remedies for parenthood blessings Putrada Ekadashi 2025 is a sacred day to pray for children’s blessings and peace at home. Discover its date, rituals, and powerful remedies for parenthood.

New Delhi:

We’re in the middle of Sawan. It is that spiritually rich month when temples are alive with chants, homes smell of incense, and many hearts turn inward. While most people know Sawan for its connection with Lord Shiva, it’s also an important time to worship Lord Vishnu, especially on days like Putrada Ekadashi.

Putrada Ekadashi is deeply emotional for couples hoping to conceive or those who simply want to pray for the happiness and good health of their children.

Putrada Ekadashi in 2025 date

In 2025, Putrada Ekadashi falls on Tuesday, 5 August.

The Ekadashi tithi will begin on 4 August at 11:41 AM and end on 5 August at 1:12 PM. As per tradition, since the tithi is present at sunrise on 5 August, that’s the day for fasting.

Devotees who observe the fast will break it on 6 August, anytime between 5:45 AM and 8:26 AM.

What makes Putrada Ekadashi so special?

In simple words, it’s a day when people pour their hopes into prayer. For some, it’s about asking the divine for a child. For others, it’s a way to bless their existing children with good health and a smooth life journey.

Easy remedies and rituals you can do at home on Putrada Ekadashi

If you’re observing this Ekadashi, here are a few simple things you can do:

Wake up early and take a bath. If possible, wear clean (preferably white or yellow) clothes.

Light a ghee diya near a Tulsi plant. Say a small prayer for your family.

You can chant this Tulsi mantra softly, with intention: “Tulsi Shree Mahalakshmi Vidya Yashaswini, Dharmya Dharmanana Devi Devimanah Priya; Labhate Sutarām Bhaktimante Vishnupadam Labhet, Tulsi Bhoor Mahalakshmi: Padmini Shree Harapriya.”

Offer Makhana kheer to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. It’s believed to help couples seeking children.

Offer Tulsi leaves to Vishnu during your puja.

If you have access to a cow, feeding it green grass is considered very auspicious.

Putrada Ekadashi, a spiritual observance, is a heartfelt prayer for the joys of parenthood and a prosperous family life.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on religious beliefs and traditional customs. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not verify the accuracy of any of the information mentioned.

Also Read: Ekadashi in August 2025: Putrada and Aja vrat dates, timings and benefits