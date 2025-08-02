Pitru Paksha 2025 dates and Shradh calendar: When to honour ancestors Pitru Paksha is a sacred time to remember our ancestors with devotion. Here’s the 2025 Shradh tithi calendar and guidance to perform rituals with faith.

New Delhi: Pitru Paksha is observed by Hindus to honour their ancestors with devotion and gratitude. During this fortnight, families remember forebears and perform puja, Shradh (ancestral rites), tarpan (libations of water) and charity. According to religious belief, these observances help bring peace to departed souls.

Tradition also holds that prayers during Pitru Paksha can ease pitru dosh (ancestral affliction) and invite blessings for the family. Below is the complete date-wise schedule for Pitru Paksha 2025, along with guidance on when to perform Shradh and what charitable acts are considered auspicious.

Pitru Paksha 2025: Full Shradh Tithi calendar

7 September 2025 – Purnima Shradh

8 September 2025 – Pratipada Shradh

9 September 2025 – Dwitiya Shradh

10 September 2025 – Tritiya Shradh

11 September 2025 – Chaturthi Shradh

12 September 2025 – Panchami Shradh

13 September 2025 – Shashthi Shradh

14 September 2025 – Saptami Shradh

15 September 2025 – Ashtami Shradh

16 September 2025 – Navami Shradh

17 September 2025 – Dashami Shradh

18 September 2025 – Dwadashi Shradh

19 September 2025 – Magha Shradh

20 September 2025 – Chaturdashi Shradh

21 September 2025 – Sarvapitri Amavasya (All Ancestors’ New Moon) Shradh

When should Shradh be performed?

On the ancestor’s death tithi: If you know the exact lunar date (tithi) of your ancestor’s passing, perform shraddha on that same tithi during Pitru Paksha. If the death tithi is unknown: Perform Shradh on Sarvapitri Amavasya (21 September 2025). For maternal ancestors when dates are unknown: Perform Shradh on Navami (16 September 2025), also known as Matri Navami.

Auspicious acts during Pitru Paksha

Give charity to those in need.

Feed animals and birds, especially cows, dogs and crows.

Avoid disrespecting these beings during the fortnight, as caring for them is believed to please the ancestors.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on religious beliefs and traditional customs. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not verify the accuracy of any of the information mentioned.

