Krishna Chhathi 2025: Date, muhurat, and puja vidhi to honour Lord Krishna’s baal leela Krishna Chhathi 2025 is celebrated with devotion after Janmashtami. Here are the date, puja timings, rituals, and significance of Lord Krishna’s divine Chhathi.

The festivities of Janmasthimi also bring another celebration, Krishna Chhathi. It is a day devoted to Lord Krishna. In the Hindu tradition, Lord Krishna's baal leela is celebrated.

Often, people are confused about the right time and day of Krishna Chhathi. Let's get into the details of the day. Here are the details of the Krishna Chhathi 2025 celebration.

What is Krishna Chhathi?

Krishna Chhathi, or Kanha ki Chhathi, is commemorated on the sixth day following Janmashtami. Just like people celebrate the sixth-day ceremony (Chhathi puja) for infants, worshippers also celebrate Lord Krishna's Chhathi with devotion and affection. Temples and home shrines are ornamented beautifully on this day, bhajans and kirtans are performed, and special offerings of food to Lord Krishna are made.

Devotees make dishes such as kadhi, rice, panchamrit, fruits, and sweets together with Krishna's favourites: butter, mishri, tulsi leaves, and makhan. Similar to a child's naming ceremony, Krishna's Chhathi is celebrated with great joy, devotion, and cultural importance.

Krishna Chhathi 2025 date and muhurat

In 2025, Janmashtami was celebrated on two different dates depending on tradition:

Devotees who observed Janmashtami on 15 August 2025 will celebrate Krishna Chhathi on 21 August 2025.

Those who observed Janmashtami on 16 August 2025 (Udaya tithi) will celebrate Krishna Chhathi on 22 August 2025.

Shubh muhurat for Krishna Chhathi 2025

Abhijit muhurat (most auspicious): 11:58 AM – 12:50 PM (for those performing in the afternoon)

Evening time is also considered auspicious if devotees prefer celebrating later in the day.

Puja vidhi for Krishna Chhathi

Begin by purifying yourself with a bath and gathering all puja samagri.

Just like a newborn’s ritual, bathe Laddu Gopal first with panchamrit (milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar) and then with Ganga jal.

After drying, dress him in new clothes, ornaments, and perform a special shringaar with sandalwood, kesar, and turmeric.

Offer flowers, incense, diya, fruits, butter, mishri, mor pankh, and flute (bansuri).

Call out the divine name with which you worship Krishna, marking it as his namakaran (naming ritual).

Conclude with Krishna’s aarti and distribute prasadam among family and devotees.

Significance of Krishna Chhathi

According to Sanatan tradition, Chhathi puja is associated with Shashthi Mata, who is believed to protect newborns from troubles and misfortunes. By celebrating Krishna Chhathi with devotion, devotees symbolically honour Lord Krishna’s divine protection and blessings.

The ritual not only celebrates Krishna's divine childhood but also reminds the faithful of the connection between the divine and human family rituals. Performing Krishna Chhathi with devotion is believed to bring joy, prosperity, and protection from challenges for the rest of the year.