Kharmas End Date 2026: Weddings and auspicious activities will resume from this day in April

New Delhi:

In Hindu traditions, timing carries weight. Not in a hurried way, but more like a quiet alignment with certain phases. Some periods are considered ideal for new beginnings, while others are better left for slowing down a bit. Kharmas falls into that second category.

It is a phase when auspicious activities are generally avoided. Weddings, housewarmings, naming ceremonies, even starting a new business or buying property. All of that is usually paused. This period occurs twice a year, when the Sun enters Sagittarius and Pisces, and it lasts for about a month each time.

When Kharmas ends in April 2026

In 2026, Kharmas will end on April 14, when the Sun moves into Aries.

From April 15 onwards, auspicious activities can begin again. That includes weddings, mundan ceremonies, naming rituals and other important life events. It marks a clear shift back into a more favourable phase.

Why auspicious work is avoided during Kharmas

The reasoning comes from traditional beliefs around the Sun’s position.

When the Sun is in Pisces or Sagittarius, it is believed that its influence weakens slightly. In astrology, the Sun is considered the king of planets and is associated with strength, authority and the paternal side.

Because of this, performing auspicious activities during this time is generally avoided, as it is believed the results may not be as favourable.

During Kharmas, people usually avoid:

Weddings and engagements

Housewarming ceremonies

Naming rituals and mundan

Starting a new business

Buying property or making major purchases

Auspicious dates in April 2026 after Kharmas

Once Kharmas ends, certain dates are considered suitable for important events.

Wedding dates in April 2026:

April 15

April 20

April 21

April 25

April 26

April 27

April 28

April 29

Housewarming muhurat in April 2026:

April 21

These dates are generally preferred for planning ceremonies and new beginnings.

What this period really means

Kharmas is less about restriction and more about timing.

A brief pause, followed by a restart. And once it ends, things move forward again, just a little more mindfully.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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