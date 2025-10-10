Karwa Chauth is a sacred occasion when married women fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands. To honour their wives’ devotion, husbands too are advised to follow certain rules, especially when it comes to food and behaviour.

On this auspicious day, men should strictly avoid consuming meat or alcohol. These are considered impure and inauspicious for the occasion. Husbands should also refrain from arguing or behaving harshly with their wives.

Showing kindness, patience, and love on this day is believed to strengthen the bond between husband and wife and invite blessings for a happy, prosperous married life.