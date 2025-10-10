Advertisement
  4. Karwa Chauth 2025 Live: Puja vidhi, samagri list, mantras, katha, aarti and moonrise time

Karwa Chauth 2025 Live: The complete puja vidhi, samagri list, mantras, vrat katha, aarti, and moonrise time. Stay tuned for live updates and detailed Karwa Chauth rituals for married women observing the fast.

Written By: Shivani Dixit
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Karwa Chauth is observed every year on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of the Kartik month. In 2025. On this day, married women fast for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. The fast begins with sunrise and ends after moon sighting at night. No water is consumed throughout the day. It is believed that performing puja during auspicious muhurat and sighting the moon bring harmony and happiness in married life. Let’s dive in and learn when exactly will the moon rise on 10 October 2025, which puja rituals to follow, and what is the chandroday (moonrise) time.

 

  • 8:43 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Duration of the Karwa Chauth fast

    The Karwa Chauth fast in 2025 will begin with sunrise at 6:19 a.m. on 10 October and will end after moonrise at around 8:12 p.m. the same night.

    In total, the duration of the fast will be approximately 14 hours, a period of devotion, discipline, and heartfelt prayers for the husband’s long life and marital happiness.

  • 8:43 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Things husbands should avoid on Karwa Chauth

    Karwa Chauth is a sacred occasion when married women fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands. To honour their wives’ devotion, husbands too are advised to follow certain rules, especially when it comes to food and behaviour.

    On this auspicious day, men should strictly avoid consuming meat or alcohol. These are considered impure and inauspicious for the occasion. Husbands should also refrain from arguing or behaving harshly with their wives.

    Showing kindness, patience, and love on this day is believed to strengthen the bond between husband and wife and invite blessings for a happy, prosperous married life.

  • 8:42 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Significance of solah shringar on Karwa Chauth

    Karwa Chauth is not just a day of fasting, it’s also a celebration of beauty, devotion, and marital harmony. For married women, adorning themselves with the sixteen traditional ornaments, or solah shringar, holds deep spiritual importance.

    Applying mehndi (henna) on the hands and dressing up with full adornment is believed to please Goddess Chauth Mata. According to tradition, performing solah shringar on this day blesses women with everlasting marital bliss, good fortune, and their husband’s long life.

  • 7:33 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Rules to follow on Karwa Chauth (important do’s and don’ts)

    On Karwa Chauth, women observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, refraining from food and water throughout the day. However, if one’s health doesn’t permit, light fruits (phalahar) may be taken with a doctor’s advice.

    Here are the key rules and traditions to follow:

    • Maintain truthfulness, purity, and humility throughout the day. Avoid lying, harsh words, or hurting anyone’s feelings.
    • Stay focused during the puja. Avoid distractions like mobile phones or unnecessary conversations.
    • Do not wear black clothes. Bright and traditional attire is considered auspicious, especially red, pink, or orange shades. Dress beautifully, but not for show.
    • Perform the rituals with full devotion and sincerity. Keep your mind pure — negative thoughts can diminish the spiritual reward of the fast.
    • Avoid quarrels, this festival symbolises love and harmony between husband and wife.
    • Do not use sharp objects like needles, scissors, or knives on this day. Avoid stitching or cutting work.
    • Most importantly, the fast must be broken only after sighting the moon and offering prayers as per tradition. Patience and discipline are key to receiving the fast’s full blessings.
  • 7:31 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Items needed for Karwa Chauth puja

    Here’s a complete list of essentials required for the Karwa Chauth puja:

    Karwa Mata’s picture, sieve (chalni), earthen karwa (kalash), curd, ghee, sugar, honey, coconut, Karwa Chauth vrat katha book, incense sticks, sacred thread (mauli), kumkum, rice (akshat), roli, sandalwood paste, flowers, turmeric, sweets, raw milk, fruits, halwa, cooked food, and pure water.

    All these items are used during the evening rituals to offer prayers to Goddess Karwa Mata and seek blessings for marital harmony and prosperity.

  • 7:30 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    How to perform Karwa Chauth puja

    • The Karwa Chauth fast begins before sunrise. Women observing the fast should bathe and eat their sargi before dawn. After that, they must take a vow to observe the fast and offer prayers to the deities.
    • The main Karwa Chauth puja takes place in the evening, so preparations should be completed beforehand. A karwa (small earthen pot) is made out of flour on a chowki (platform) or you can place a printed image of it instead.
    • Before starting the evening puja, worship Lord Ganesha first. Fill the clay karwa with water and place it at the puja spot. Then, offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Chandra Dev (the Moon God). Light incense and lamps, and offer akshat (rice), flowers, and fruits.
    • During the ritual, women also offer shringar (beauty and adornment items) to Goddess Parvati. After performing the Karwa Chauth vrat katha with devotion, women sight the moon and drink water from their husband’s hand to end the fast.
    • Finally, they seek forgiveness from the deities for any mistakes made during the ritual, distribute prasad, and complete the fast with blessings and gratitude.
  • 7:28 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Karwa Chauth moonrise time

    The Karwa Chauth puja is considered incomplete without the sighting of the moon. Women break their fast only after offering prayers to the moon. This year, the moon will rise at 8:12 p.m. on October 10, 2025.

  • 7:27 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat (Auspicious Timings for 2025)

    The Karwa Chauth fast begins with sunrise. In 2025, the fast will start at 6:18 a.m. on 10 October. The fast is broken only after moonrise at night, which will occur at 8:12 p.m. The auspicious time for worshipping Goddess Karwa Mata begins after sunset, which will take place at 5:57 p.m. Women should complete the puja before moonrise. After that, they traditionally view the moon and their husband through a sieve and then break their fast.

