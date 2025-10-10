Karwa Chauth is observed every year on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of the Kartik month. In 2025. On this day, married women fast for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. The fast begins with sunrise and ends after moon sighting at night. No water is consumed throughout the day. It is believed that performing puja during auspicious muhurat and sighting the moon bring harmony and happiness in married life. Let’s dive in and learn when exactly will the moon rise on 10 October 2025, which puja rituals to follow, and what is the chandroday (moonrise) time.