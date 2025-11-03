Kartik Purnima 2025: Date, tithi, moonrise time and Deep Daan rituals across India Kartik Purnima 2025 falls on November 5, the sacred full moon marking Deep Daan, Dev Diwali, and Guru Nanak Jayanti. From lighting 365 diyas to offering prayers by the Ganga, this day symbolises light, devotion, and renewal across India.

New Delhi:

Kartik Purnima is considered the most auspicious day in all full moon days of the Hindu calendar. A fast observed on this day is believed to bring holy blessings, and one's desires are said to be granted by observing it. The festival also includes Deep Daan or offering of lamps, signifying the victory of light over darkness and washing away karmas.

Many devotees light the holy 365-wick diya that night, believed to bring the merit of performing daily worship throughout the year. Kartik Purnima 2025 will also fall together with Dev Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti, making it deeply auspicious and spiritually charged.

Kartik Purnima 2025 date, time and moonrise details

Kartik Purnima: According to the Hindu calendar, Kartik Purnima will fall on Wednesday, 5 November 2025.

Purnima Tithi begins: November 4, 2025, 10:36 PM

Purnima Tithi ends: November 5, 2025, 6:48 PM

Purnima Moonrise Time: 5:11 PM

It is the full moon day of the month of Kartik, which is considered to be one of the most sacred months associated with charity, fasting, and illumination.

Deep Daan rituals and the lighting of 365 diyas

Offering lamps, or Deep Daan, on Kartik Purnima is believed to wash away sins and usher in moksha. On this day, people traditionally take a bath in the holy rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, or Narmada before lighting lamps along the banks of these sacred waters.

If it is not possible to visit a river, one can take a snan at home by mixing a few drops of Ganga jal in the bathing water. After the bath, light diyas in front of the Tulsi plant, in the courtyard, and in your home temple.

The lighting of the 365-wick diya is a tradition in itself. It symbolises devotion for the whole year, whereby the simple act of doing so brings about the blessings of constant prayer and light in one’s life.

Tulsi Vivah and Bhishma Panchak on Kartik Purnima

The festival also marks the end of the Tulsi Vivah ceremony, which starts on Dev Uthani Ekadashi. This day sees the ceremonial marriage of the Goddess Tulsi sacred basil plant-to Lord Shaligram, a manifestation of Lord Vishnu.

Kartik Purnima also coincides with the last day of Bhishma Panchak Vrat, which is observed during the last five days of the Kartik month. This is the time for self-purification, devotion, and charity.

The day, therefore, carries several layers of celebration-from the Dev Diwali, when gods are believed to come down to Earth to bathe in light, to Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Sikhism founder.

