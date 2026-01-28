Jaya Ekadashi 2026: 29 January Panchang, shubh muhurat for puja, Rahu Kaal, sunrise and sunset timings

The Ekadashi Tithi of the Magh Shukla Paksha falls on January 29, 2026. The Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 1:56 pm. Indra Yoga will continue till 8:28 pm, while Mrigashira Nakshatra spans the entire day and night, ending at 5:30 am on January 30.
The day marks the observance of Jaya Ekadashi, observed according to the Udaya Tithi, as the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 4:35 pm on January 28 and concludes at 1:56 pm on January 29.
Jaya Ekadashi 2026 timings
Ekadashi of Magh Shukla Paksha: Till 1:56 pm
Mrigashira Nakshatra: Till 5:30 am on January 30
Indra Yoga: Till 8:28 pm
Occasion: Jaya Ekadashi, Vishnu Puja
Shubh muhurat for Vishnu puja on Jaya Ekadashi 2026
Brahma Muhurta: 5:32 am to 6:23 am
Abhijit Muhurta: 12:29 pm to 1:14 pm
Amrit Kaal: 9:26 pm to 10:54 pm
Rahu Kaal timings on Jaya Ekadashi 2026 in major cities
Delhi: 1:55 pm to 3:16 pm
Mumbai: 2:16 pm to 3:41 pm
Chandigarh: 1:56 pm to 3:16 pm
Lucknow: 1:41 pm to 3:03 pm
Bhopal: 1:56 pm to 3:19 pm
Kolkata: 1:13 pm to 2:36 pm
Ahmedabad: 2:15 pm to 3:38 pm
Chennai: 1:49 pm to 3:15 pm
Sunrise and sunset timings on January 29, 2026
Sunrise: 7:14 am
Sunset: 6:30 pm
Jaya Ekadashi fast significance and spiritual benefits
Ekadashi fasting is traditionally considered more fruitful than performing yajnas. According to the Puranas, Jaya Ekadashi is also known as Harivasar, and scholars believe that observing this fast offers greater merit than Vedic rituals.
The Skanda Purana mentions that the virtue of observing Jaya Ekadashi satisfies ancestors and helps remove both known and unknown sins. As per the Padma Purana, a person who observes the Ekadashi fast, even unknowingly, is freed from sins and attains Vaikuntha Dham. In the Mahabharata, Lord Krishna explains the importance of the 24 Ekadashis to Yudhishthira, highlighting the spiritual significance of the observance.
Observed with restraint and devotion, Jaya Ekadashi continues to hold a meaningful place in the Hindu calendar.
Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.
