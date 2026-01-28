Jaya Ekadashi 2026: 29 January Panchang, shubh muhurat for puja, Rahu Kaal, sunrise and sunset timings Jaya Ekadashi 2026 will be observed on January 29. Here’s a complete guide to puja muhurat, Rahu Kaal timings, sunrise–sunset time and the spiritual significance of the fast.

New Delhi:

The Ekadashi Tithi of the Magh Shukla Paksha falls on January 29, 2026. The Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 1:56 pm. Indra Yoga will continue till 8:28 pm, while Mrigashira Nakshatra spans the entire day and night, ending at 5:30 am on January 30.

The day marks the observance of Jaya Ekadashi, observed according to the Udaya Tithi, as the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 4:35 pm on January 28 and concludes at 1:56 pm on January 29.

Jaya Ekadashi 2026 timings

Ekadashi of Magh Shukla Paksha: Till 1:56 pm

Mrigashira Nakshatra: Till 5:30 am on January 30

Indra Yoga: Till 8:28 pm

Occasion: Jaya Ekadashi, Vishnu Puja

Shubh muhurat for Vishnu puja on Jaya Ekadashi 2026

Brahma Muhurta: 5:32 am to 6:23 am

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:29 pm to 1:14 pm

Amrit Kaal: 9:26 pm to 10:54 pm

Rahu Kaal timings on Jaya Ekadashi 2026 in major cities

Delhi: 1:55 pm to 3:16 pm

Mumbai: 2:16 pm to 3:41 pm

Chandigarh: 1:56 pm to 3:16 pm

Lucknow: 1:41 pm to 3:03 pm

Bhopal: 1:56 pm to 3:19 pm

Kolkata: 1:13 pm to 2:36 pm

Ahmedabad: 2:15 pm to 3:38 pm

Chennai: 1:49 pm to 3:15 pm

Sunrise and sunset timings on January 29, 2026

Sunrise: 7:14 am

Sunset: 6:30 pm

Jaya Ekadashi fast significance and spiritual benefits

Ekadashi fasting is traditionally considered more fruitful than performing yajnas. According to the Puranas, Jaya Ekadashi is also known as Harivasar, and scholars believe that observing this fast offers greater merit than Vedic rituals.

The Skanda Purana mentions that the virtue of observing Jaya Ekadashi satisfies ancestors and helps remove both known and unknown sins. As per the Padma Purana, a person who observes the Ekadashi fast, even unknowingly, is freed from sins and attains Vaikuntha Dham. In the Mahabharata, Lord Krishna explains the importance of the 24 Ekadashis to Yudhishthira, highlighting the spiritual significance of the observance.

Observed with restraint and devotion, Jaya Ekadashi continues to hold a meaningful place in the Hindu calendar.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

