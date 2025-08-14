Janmashtami Puja samagri and bhog items to offer Lord Krishna on 16 August 2025

Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated this year on August 16, 2025. Devotees observe the day with fasting, devotional songs, midnight aarti, and beautifully decorated temples. Since Lord Krishna is believed to have been born at midnight, the puja begins late in the evening and continues into the night.
To prepare for the celebrations, devotees gather special puja samagri (items for worship) and Krishna’s favourite bhog (offerings). Here’s a complete, easy-to-follow list so you can get everything ready in advance and welcome Bal Gopal into your home.
Janmashtami puja samagri list
These are the essential items traditionally used for Janmashtami worship. Each holds its own spiritual meaning — from purity and devotion to prosperity and joy.
Puja Samagri:
- Swing and new clothes for Bal Gopal
- Turmeric
- White cloth
- Long (clove)
- Perfume
- Fruits
- Camphor
- Butter
- Saffron
- Small cardamom
- Urn (Kalash)
- Little flute
- A new ornament
- Betel
- Ganga water
- Coins
- Crown
- Red cloth
- Kumkum
- Coconut
- Molly (red-yellow sacred thread)
- Basil (Tulsi) leaves
- Sandalwood paste
- Lamp
- Peacock feather
- Mustard oil or ghee
- Cotton wick
- Incense sticks
Janmashtami Bhog list
On Janmashtami, Lord Krishna is offered foods He loved during His time on Earth. These offerings are prepared fresh and placed before the deity with devotion.
Bhog Items:
- Butter and sugar
- Milk and curd
- Sweets (like peda, laddoo, or kheer)
- Fresh fruits
- Panchamrit (milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar)
Tip: Always offer bhog with a clean heart and chant Krishna mantras while preparing or serving.
Janmashtami is a celebration of love, faith, and the eternal bond between the devotee and the Divine. Preparing the puja samagri in advance ensures a smooth and heartfelt celebration. This year, as you light the lamp and swing Bal Gopal, may your home be filled with peace, prosperity, and Krishna’s blessings.