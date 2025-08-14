Janmashtami Puja samagri and bhog items to offer Lord Krishna on 16 August 2025 Celebrate Janmashtami 2025 with devotion. Here’s the complete puja samagri and bhog list to offer Lord Krishna during the midnight celebrations.

New Delhi:

Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated this year on August 16, 2025. Devotees observe the day with fasting, devotional songs, midnight aarti, and beautifully decorated temples. Since Lord Krishna is believed to have been born at midnight, the puja begins late in the evening and continues into the night.

To prepare for the celebrations, devotees gather special puja samagri (items for worship) and Krishna’s favourite bhog (offerings). Here’s a complete, easy-to-follow list so you can get everything ready in advance and welcome Bal Gopal into your home.

Janmashtami puja samagri list

These are the essential items traditionally used for Janmashtami worship. Each holds its own spiritual meaning — from purity and devotion to prosperity and joy.

Puja Samagri:

Swing and new clothes for Bal Gopal

Turmeric

White cloth

Long (clove)

Perfume

Fruits

Camphor

Butter

Saffron

Small cardamom

Urn (Kalash)

Little flute

A new ornament

Betel

Ganga water

Coins

Crown

Red cloth

Kumkum

Coconut

Molly (red-yellow sacred thread)

Basil (Tulsi) leaves

Sandalwood paste

Lamp

Peacock feather

Mustard oil or ghee

Cotton wick

Incense sticks

Janmashtami Bhog list

On Janmashtami, Lord Krishna is offered foods He loved during His time on Earth. These offerings are prepared fresh and placed before the deity with devotion.

Bhog Items:

Butter and sugar

Milk and curd

Sweets (like peda, laddoo, or kheer)

Fresh fruits

Panchamrit (milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar)

Tip: Always offer bhog with a clean heart and chant Krishna mantras while preparing or serving.

Janmashtami is a celebration of love, faith, and the eternal bond between the devotee and the Divine. Preparing the puja samagri in advance ensures a smooth and heartfelt celebration. This year, as you light the lamp and swing Bal Gopal, may your home be filled with peace, prosperity, and Krishna’s blessings.