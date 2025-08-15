Janmashtami 2025: Why devotees offer 56 Bhog to Lord Krishna on this day On Janmashtami 2025, devotees prepare 56 Bhog for Lord Krishna. Learn the story, meaning, and special dishes that make this tradition so divine.

One of the happiest Hindu festivals is Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. For the rituals of Krishna's birth, people stay up until midnight, decorate houses and temples, and sing devotional songs. The 56 Bhog tradition is also a very special aspect of the celebration.

Devotees prepare 56 dishes and present them to Krishna as a token of love. It is thought that the devotees receive blessings, joy, and prosperity as a result of this offering. Before being offered to the Lord, the dishes are fully prepared with only the purest ingredients and wonderfully arranged.

What is Janmashtami and why is it celebrated?

The birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated on Janmashtami. Prayers, singing, and decorating temples and homes are all part of the day.

The special 56 Bhog tradition on Janmashtami

Special 56 Bhog devotees prepare 56 different foods to offer to Krishna on this day. Chappan bhog is the name of this offering in Hindi; chhappan means 56.

The legend behind offering 56 dishes

When Krishna was young, he ate eight times a day. He held the mountain for seven days without eating during the Govardhan mountain incident; eight meals times seven equals 56 dishes.

The 56 Bhog is an expression of gratitude to Krishna for his blessings and protection.

What’s included in the 56 Bhog?

Fruit drinks, snacks like kachori, sweets like ladoo and peda, and many other delicious meals are included in the meals.

Sharing the prasad with devotees

Following the offering, the food, which is thought to have been blessed by Krishna, is given to the devotee as prasad.

