Holi Bhai Dooj 2026: When is it, March 4 or 5? Know the correct tithi and tilak muhurat

Twice a year, after Diwali and right after Holi, people celebrate Bhai Dooj, a holiday honouring the unbreakable love between brothers and sisters. This custom, sometimes called Holi Bhai Dooj or Bhratri Dwitiya, is observed the day following Holi. People are unsure if March 4 or 5, 2026, will be Holi Bhai Dooj.

Let us know the correct date of Holi Bhai Dooj 2026 and the auspicious time for Tilak. Along with this, the puja method of Bhai Dooj is also being given. This article may be useful for sisters who are going to celebrate Bhai Dooj for the first time.

When is Holi Bhai Dooj 2026?

According to the Hindu calendar, Holi Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase) of the month of Chaitra. This year, these dates fall on March 4th and 5th. Therefore, according to the rising date, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on March 5th.

Chaitra Dwitiya date and time in 2026

Beginning of Dwitiya Tithi: 4:48 PM on March 4, 2026

End of Dwitiya Tithi: 5 March 2026 at 5:03 PM

Auspicious time for Dussehra Tilak on March 5, 2026

Brahma Muhurta: 5:04 AM to 5:53 AM

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:09 PM to 12:56 PM

The auspicious time for Tilak is from morning to afternoon. Sisters can apply the Tilak ritually during this period.

Why is Holi Bhai Dooj celebrated?

This festival symbolises the sacred bond between a brother and a sister. It is believed that a sister's tilak (a mark of the forehead) on this day prolongs her brother's life and removes life's difficulties. Brothers pledge to protect their sisters and express their affection by giving gifts.

Holi Bhai Dooj Puja Vidhi

Get up early in the morning, take a bath and wear new or clean clothes.

Make a small square with flour or rice solution in the north-east corner of the house or at the place of worship.

Have your brother sit on a wooden plank, making sure he faces north or northeast.

The sister should apply the tilak of kumkum, Akshat and sandalwood on the forehead of the brother.

Tie a Kalava on your brother's hand and perform his Aarti.

Offer sweets and food to your brother. After this, the brother gives his sister gifts or dakshina (gifts) as per his capacity.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

