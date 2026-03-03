Why do we celebrate Holi? Mythological and spiritual significance explained

New Delhi:

The month of Phalgun holds immense spiritual and cultural significance in Hindu tradition. It marks the joyful transition from winter to spring, and at its end comes one of the most vibrant festivals of India, Holi. The celebrations begin with Holika Dahan, observed on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun. The very next day, as the month of Chaitra begins, the festival of colours, Holi, is celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Holika Dahan is widely associated with the story of the demon king Hiranyakashyap and his son Prahlad, an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. The bonfire symbolises the victory of faith and devotion over ego and evil. While most people are familiar with this legend, many are unaware of the deeper reason behind celebrating Holi with colours the following day.

So how did this beautiful festival of colours begin? The tradition of playing with colours is closely linked to the divine love story of Radha Rani and Shri Krishna. It is believed that Lord Krishna, known for his playful nature, applied colours to Radha and the Gopis in Vrindavan, turning the occasion into a celebration of love, joy, and togetherness. Since then, Holi has symbolised not only the triumph of good over evil but also the spirit of love, harmony, and the arrival of spring.

Festival of colours and the story related to Radha-Krishna

According to this legend, the festival of colours was first celebrated by Lord Krishna. It is said that Krishna was dark-skinned, while Radha was milky-white and very beautiful. Consequently, Krishna often complained to his mother, Yashoda, about his complexion, asking, "Mother, why am I so dark, and Radha so fair?" Mother Yashoda would laugh inwardly at her son's innocent remarks. Hearing the same innocent complaint from her son, one day, Mother Yashoda offered Krishna a solution.

"Kanhaiya, apply the same colour to Radha's face, and see how the two will become the same colour," she said. Krishna, along with his friends, the cowherds, went to Radha to paint her. Together, Krishna and his friends lavished colours on Radha and her friends. It is believed that the tradition of playing Holi with colours began on this day. This tradition, which has been going on since the Dwapar era, is a celebration of love, devotion and natural colours.

The story of devotee Prahlad

The legend of Prahlad and Holika is the most popular associated with Holi, but it's worth noting that this festival is celebrated a day before the festival of colours. According to legend, Prahlad, the son of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, worshipped Lord Vishnu. This was not acceptable to Hiranyakashipu, who hated him. When his son, Prahlad, refused to listen despite repeated attempts and punishments, he plotted with his sister, Holika, to kill him. Holika had been blessed with a garment that allowed her to remain unburned in fire.

Wearing this garment, Holika sat in the fire with Prahlad in her lap. However, by the grace of Lord Vishnu, the garment clung to Prahlad, and the flames consumed Holika. Since then, Holi has been celebrated as the triumph of good over evil.

