Holi 2026 Remedies: What to do after Holika Dahan for prosperity and positivity Holika Dahan is considered a powerful time for removing negativity and welcoming positive energy. According to traditional beliefs, performing certain remedies after Holika Dahan can help open new paths of progress, improve financial stability, and increase happiness in the household.

Holi is eagerly anticipated by all. The Holi of Colours is performed the following day, and Holika Dahan is held on the evening of Phalgun Purnima. In addition to being about joy and colour, this celebration is also significant from a theological and spiritual perspective. On this day, the significance of worshipping Radha-Krishna is particularly highlighted.

It is thought that taking certain unique actions on Holi day can boost one's fortune, happiness, tranquillity, and prosperity. Therefore, let us know which actions conducted on Holi day lead to opportunities for immediate financial gain and life advancement.

Why are these measures special on Holi?

It should be noted that this year, Falgun Purnima falls on March 3, 2026, when Holika Dahan will be performed, and Holi will be celebrated the following day, March 4. According to religious beliefs, prayers and rituals performed on Holi are believed to yield quick results. Offering colours, sweets, and favourite items to Lord Krishna on this day brings special blessings.

Right time for peacock feather and flute

For the Holi rituals, you'll need a peacock feather and a flute. Therefore, bring the flute and peacock feather home two days before Holika Dahan, as a lunar eclipse is occurring on March 3rd. On the morning of March 4th, bathe, wear clean clothes, and worship Radha and Krishna, followed by these rituals.

Flute remedy for getting wealth

On the day of Holi, first place a flute in the home temple and worship it. After this, continue worshipping the flute daily. It is believed that this will ensure prosperity and bring good fortune to the family.

Remedies for peace and happiness at home

If there is tension or conflict in the home, worship the flute on Holi and place it in a sacred place. This will dispel negative energy and create a peaceful atmosphere in the home.

Solutions to remove career-business obstacles

If you are facing problems in your job or business, place a peacock feather on the east or north-west wall of your house. This removes obstacles in your career. This remedy also reduces the inauspicious effects of Rahu in your horoscope.

Follow these steps for a happy married life

If you're experiencing conflict in your married life, try this remedy. To increase marital love, husband and wife should worship Radha and Krishna together on Holi. Offer them colours and sweets. After the puja, keep a peacock feather in the bedroom; this increases mutual love and understanding.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

