Braj Holi 2026: Dates, traditions and must-see celebrations in Mathura-Vrindavan From Laddu Holi and Lathmar Holi to Phoolon Wali Holi and the main Rangwali Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan. Complete schedule and highlights for planning your Holi visit.

Holi of Mathura-Vrindavan is famous not only in India but all over the world. While the festival of Holi is celebrated for only two days in the rest of India, in the Braj region, the joy of this festival lasts fora full 40 days. Here, Holi starts from Basant Panchami itself, when, for the first time, gulal is applied to the deities in the temples. After this, the process of playing with colours continues till Holi. In the city of Lord Krishna, Holi is not only played with colours and water,r but many different forms of Holi are seen here.

The Laddu Holi, Lathmar Holi, Chhadimar Holi, Phool Wali Holi, and Huranga Holi here are famous worldwide. That's why not only Indians but also foreigners participate in this Holi in large numbers. The Holi of Braj takes devotees to a different world.

2026 Braj Holi Calendar (Key Dates)

February 25, 2026 (Wednesday) – Laddu Holi

February 26, 2026 (Thursday) – Barsana Lathmar Holi

February 27, 2026 (Friday) – Nandgaon Holi

February 28, 2026 (Saturday) – Phoolon Wali Holi in Vrindavan temples.

March 1, 2026 (Sunday) – Gokul Holi / Chhadi-Mar Holi

March 2, 2026 (Monday) - Raman Reti Holi

March 3, 2026 (Tuesday) – Holika Dahan

March 4, 2026 (Wednesday) – Rangwali Holi (Dhulandi)

March 5, 2026 (Thursday) – Huranga Holi (Dauji Ka Huranga)

Mathura-Vrindavan Holi 2026 Schedule