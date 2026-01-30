Braj Holi 2026: Dates, traditions and must-see celebrations in Mathura-Vrindavan

Holi of Mathura-Vrindavan is famous not only in India but all over the world. While the festival of Holi is celebrated for only two days in the rest of India, in the Braj region, the joy of this festival lasts fora full 40 days. Here, Holi starts from Basant Panchami itself, when, for the first time, gulal is applied to the deities in the temples. After this, the process of playing with colours continues till Holi. In the city of Lord Krishna, Holi is not only played with colours and water,r but many different forms of Holi are seen here.
The Laddu Holi, Lathmar Holi, Chhadimar Holi, Phool Wali Holi, and Huranga Holi here are famous worldwide. That's why not only Indians but also foreigners participate in this Holi in large numbers. The Holi of Braj takes devotees to a different world.
2026 Braj Holi Calendar (Key Dates)
- February 25, 2026 (Wednesday) – Laddu Holi
- February 26, 2026 (Thursday) – Barsana Lathmar Holi
- February 27, 2026 (Friday) – Nandgaon Holi
- February 28, 2026 (Saturday) – Phoolon Wali Holi in Vrindavan temples.
- March 1, 2026 (Sunday) – Gokul Holi / Chhadi-Mar Holi
- March 2, 2026 (Monday) - Raman Reti Holi
- March 3, 2026 (Tuesday) – Holika Dahan
- March 4, 2026 (Wednesday) – Rangwali Holi (Dhulandi)
- March 5, 2026 (Thursday) – Huranga Holi (Dauji Ka Huranga)
Mathura-Vrindavan Holi 2026 Schedule
- Laddu Holi will be celebrated in Barsana on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. During this, devotees throw laddus at each other inside the Radha Rani Temple.
- Lathmar Holi will be celebrated in Barsana on Thursday, February 26, 2026. During this festival, women beat men with sticks. This Holi is celebrated with fun and devotion.
- Lathmar Holi will be celebrated in Nandgaon on Friday, February 27, 2026. On this day, the streets of Nandgaon are filled witcolouror and fun.
- On Saturday, February 28, 2026, Vrindavan will celebrate the Holi of Flowers. During this time, temples are showered with flowers. Widows' Holi will also be celebrated in Vrindavan on this day.
- On Sunday, March 1, 2026, Gokul will celebrate Chhadi-Maar Holi. This is a unique tradition in Gokul, different from the Lathmar Holi of Barsana. Here, lighter sticks are used instead of lathis. It is believed that Bal Gopal used to tease the Gopis, so they would chase him with sticks to teach him a lesson. This Holi brings back memories of Lord Krishna's childhood.
- Holi celebrations will be held at Raman Reti in Gokul on Monday, March 2, 2026. Here, devotees and saints gather to sing hymns and hymns, and play Holi with colourful flowers.
- Holika Dahan will be performed in Mathura and Vrindavan on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. This festival is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil.
- Rangwali Hol, i i.e. Dhulandi, will be celebrated across the country, including Mathura-Vrindava,n on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
- Huranga Holi will be celebrated at the Dauji Temple in Baldev on Thursday, March 5, 2026. During this Holi, women tear off men's clothes and beat them with cloth whips. This tradition commemorates Lord Balarama's Holi celebrations with the Gopis.