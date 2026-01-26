Holi 2026 date in India: Holika Dahan muhurat, Bhadra timings and full details Holi 2026 will be celebrated on March 4. Here’s the Holika Dahan date, auspicious time, Bhadra kaal timings and what Hindu beliefs say about performing rituals.

New Delhi:

The date of this year's Holi celebration is March 4, 2026. Across the nation, people celebrate this festival of colours with a lot of fanfare. Other names for Holi include "Phagua," "Dhulendi," "Dhulivandan," and "Dol." The day before Holi, Holika Dahan is performed. Only after Holika Dahan is Holi played.

Holika Dahan is regarded as a representation of the triumph of good over evil. Holika Dahan will be shadowed by Bhadra this time. Let me inform you that in Hinduism, Bhadra is not seen as an auspicious time. During this period, no auspicious work is completed. Tell us when Holika Dahan will be auspicious.

Holika Dahan 2026 Date

Holika Dahan is performed every year on the full moon day of the month of Phalgun. According to the calendar, the full moon date will begin on March 2, 2026, at 5:55 pm. The full moon date will end on March 3, at 5:07 pm. Holika Dahan will be performed on March 3.

Bhadra Kaal Timings on Holika Dahan 2026

This year, Holika Dahan will be overshadowed by Bhadra. The Bhadra period for Holika Dahan will be from 1:25 AM to 4:30 AM on March 3rd. Holika Puja and Holika Dahan are not performed during Bhadra. All auspicious activities are prohibited during Bhadra. Performing any puja or prayer is also prohibited during this time. Therefore, Holika Dahan can only be performed after Bhadra has ended.

Bhadra Poonch - 01:25 AM to 02:35 AM (March 3)

Bhadra Mukha - 02:35 AM to 04:30 AM (March 3)

Holika Dahan 2026 auspicious time

The auspicious time for Holika Dahan will be from 6:22 pm to 8:50 pm on March 3. Holika Dahan can be done at any time during this time. According to religious belief, Holika Dahan destroys all negative forces and spreads positive energy. Let us tell you that this festival of Holika has been celebrated since ancient times. Its original form is said to be 'Holoka'. In some texts, Holika has also been called 'Hutashani'. Apart from this, in the culture of India, this day is celebrated as the victory of devotee Prahlad over King Hiranyakashyap and Holika.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Purnima in February 2026: Magh Purnima date, time and puja significance