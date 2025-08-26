Hartalika Teej 2025: Evening puja muhurat, vrat vidhi and Shiv-Parvati mantras to know Hartalika Teej 2025 is being celebrated on 26 August. Discover evening puja muhurat, vrat rules, Shiv-Parvati mantras and simple steps to celebrate this auspicious festival.

For married women, the Hartalika Teej fast holds great significance, as it is thought to bring them unwavering good fortune. August 26, 2025, is the date of this year's fast.

Shiva-Parvati is worshipped in the morning and evening on this day. However, Pradosh Kaal in the evening is regarded as the most fortunate time for this festival's worship. Now, let's know the evening Muhurta and Puja Vidhi of Hartalika Teej Puja.

Hartalika Teej 2025: Evening Pradosh Kaal puja muhurat

In the evening, the Pradosh Kaal Muhurta of Hartalika Teej Puja will be from 06:04 PM to 7:38 PM. At this time, idols of Shiva-Parvati made of clay are worshipped.

Hartalika Teej vrat puja vidhi step by step

For Hartalika Puja, make clay idols of Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati and Lord Ganesha by hand.

Place a stand near the place of worship and put banana leaves on the stand on which the idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesha are to be placed.

After this, perform the Shodashopachar puja of Lord Shiva, Mother Parvati and Lord Ganesha.

Place all the Suhaag items in the Suhaag box and offer it to Goddess Parvati.

Offer a dhoti and a towel to Lord Shiva.

After this, listen to the story of Hartalika Teej.

Offer food to God and perform aarti.

Then, after touching the feet of the mother-in-law, the Suhaag material should be donated to a Brahmin woman.

Keep vigil at night on the day of the fast.

Then, after the morning Aarti, offer vermilion to Maa Parvati, and after that, break your fast.

Hartalika Teej mantras for Shiva and Parvati

Mantras of Mother Parvati: OM UMAI NAMAH, PARVATYAI NAMAH, JAGADHATRAI NAMAH, BRAHMARUPINI NAMAH:

Mantras of Lord Shiva: OM HARAAYA NAMAH, OM MAHESHWARAYA NAMAH, OM SHAMBHAVE NAMAH, OM NAMAH SHIVAYA, OM PASHUPATAYA NAMAH and OM MAHADEVAYA NAMAH:

