What to do on Hariyali Teej 2025 for marital bliss Hariyali Teej 2025 brings a chance to renew marital bliss and spiritual energy. Here's how to keep the fast, perform the puja, and honour Parvati's blessings.

New Delhi:

Hariyali Teej, one of the most cherished festivals for Hindu women, is celebrated each year during the holy month of Sawan. Dedicated to the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, this auspicious occasion is marked by fasting, traditional rituals, and prayers for a blissful married life. Women, especially those who are married, observe a full-day fast and perform puja to seek the blessings of Parvati for eternal marital happiness and the well-being of their spouses.

In 2025, Hariyali Teej will be observed with devotion and joy on 27 July. While the Tritiya Tithi (third lunar day) begins late on the night of 26 July at 10:44 PM, the fast will be observed on 27 July as per the Udaya Tithi (sunrise-based timing) tradition. Let’s take a detailed look at the significance, ritual steps (puja vidhi), and spiritual benefits of Hariyali Teej.

Hariyali Teej 2025 date and shubh muhurat

The sacred festival of Hariyali Teej falls on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya during the month of Shravan. In 2025, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 10:44 PM on 26 July and ends on the night of 27 July. Following the traditional practice of observing fasts based on sunrise, 27 July 2025 is the designated day for Hariyali Teej fasting and celebrations.

How to perform Hariyali Teej vrat: Step-by-step puja vidhi

On the day of Hariyali Teej, women should rise before sunrise and begin their day with a purifying bath. After cleaning the puja space thoroughly, they should sprinkle Gangajal (holy Ganga water) to sanctify the area. It is recommended that the puja area be set up in the northeast (Ishan) direction, which is considered spiritually auspicious.

Women then adorn themselves with solah shringar (16 traditional ornaments) and sit for the puja. If there is no puja room in the northeast, a small altar or platform (chowki) may be placed in that direction. Place idols or images of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on the altar.

The ritual begins with a formal Sankalp (vow) to observe the fast, followed by the puja. Offerings such as fruits, sweets, and flowers are made to the deities. Women read the Hariyali Teej Vrat Katha (story), chant sacred Shiva-Parvati mantras, and conclude the ceremony with an aarti. Later, prasad (blessed food) is distributed to family members. Ideally, the puja should be performed both in the morning and evening for maximum spiritual benefit.

Spiritual significance of Hariyali Teej and benefits of the vrat

Women who observe the Hariyali Teej Vrat with devotion are believed to receive the blessings of Mata Parvati, especially in the form of akhand saubhagya (unbroken marital bliss). The fast is said to bring joy, harmony, and affection in married life. It strengthens the emotional bond between husband and wife and invokes prosperity within the household.

Apart from spiritual rewards, the vrat is also thought to bring mental clarity and emotional resilience, leading to improved mental and physical well-being for the observer. When performed with faith and adherence to traditional rituals, this sacred fast becomes a source of holistic positivity in a woman’s life.

Also Read: Why women wear green on Hariyali Teej: The true meaning