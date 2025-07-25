Why women wear green on Hariyali Teej: The true meaning It’s more than just a colour. Green on Hariyali Teej represents love, new beginnings, and the blessings of Goddess Parvati. Here’s why it matters so much.

Women, particularly in North India, celebrate Hariyali Teej, a unique festival. It is celebrated during the monsoon season and symbolises the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Women wear green bangles, dress in green clothing, and devote themselves to rituals. Hariyali Teej will be joyfully and traditionally celebrated on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

In addition, this festival represents love, hope, and happiness in marriage, while unmarried women hope to find a suitable life partner, and married women pray for their husbands' longevity and health. Traditional sweets, decorated swings (jhoolas), folk songs and cultural celebrations add charm to the day. However, in this article, we have explained the significance of wearing green bangles on the auspicious festival.

Why green bangles are worn on Teej

Green for new beginnings and nature. Teej arrives during the rainy season, and Haryali signifies greenery. Green bangles stand for the freshness of life, nature, and beginnings in a married life. It also represents happiness and hope.

For marital love and good luck

Green bangles are worn by married women to symbolise their husbands' longevity and a happy partnership. They are also worn by unmarried girls who pray for a future lover.

To honour Goddess Parvati's devotion

This festival honours Goddess Parvati's patience and love. Green is worn to express one's belief in love and to ask for blessings for a good partnership.

Astrological and spiritual meaning of green on Teej

Significance of green in astrology. Green is associated with peace and unity. It is thought to promote unity, good vibes, and close families.

Traditional Teej rituals: Vrat, shringar, and gifting

Women observe nirjala vrat, or fasting without water, for the entire day.

They get ready with a full, beautiful shringar (sixteen adornments), put on mehendi, and dress in green sarees. Their families give them gifts known as sidhara, which include clothing, sweets, and bangles.

