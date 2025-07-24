Is Hariyali Teej on July 26 or 27 in 2025? Here's the answer Is Hariyali Teej in 2025 on July 26 or 27? Here’s the final answer with complete timings, puja rituals, and the deeper meaning of this beautiful monsoon festival.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Hariyali Teej fast is observed every year on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Shravan month. On this day, married women observe a fast for the long life and good fortune of their husbands, and unmarried girls observe this fast to get their desired groom. On this day, there is a ritual of worshipping Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Married women observe fast throughout the day for unbroken good fortune and do puja with sixteen adornments. This year, due to the Tritiya Tithi of Sawan being for two days, there is a little confusion about the date of Hariyali Teej.

When Is Hariyali Teej in 2025? Exact Date and Tithi

Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Shravan month starts from 10:41 pm on July 26.

Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Shravan month ends at 10:41 pm on July 27.

Hariyali Teej 2025 Date – According to Udaya Tithi, the fast of Hariyali Teej is on July 27, 2025.

Hariyali Teej Significance

The event honours the union of Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva. Maa Parvati is said to have performed 108 lifetimes of penance in order to gain the affection of Lord Shiva. That wish came true on Hariyali Teej.

Since the event is held during the monsoon season, when the Earth turns green, the word "Haryali" signifies "greenery". Green is a colour associated with growth, fertility, and prosperity. Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej are other names for Hariyali Teej.

Hariyali Teej Rituals

Married women typically pray for a life partner on this day and conduct a fast. However, single and unmarried women can also worship Lord Shiva and offer prayers for improved life possibilities.

In addition, married women visit their parents' home, and families exchange gifts. Their parents give them Sindhara, a gift basket filled with handmade candies and bangles.