Govardhan Puja 2025 wishes in Hindi, English, and Marathi: Blessings, quotes and images to share Govardhan Puja 2025, celebrated on October 22 a day after Diwali, honours Lord Krishna’s protection of Vrindavan. Mark this day with devotion, sharing warm wishes in Hindi, Marathi and English along with beautiful images and quotes to spread faith, gratitude and light.

New Delhi:

The following morning after Diwali comes another day of diksha and devotion: Govardhan Puja, aka Annakut. This holy day celebrates Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan Hill to protect the citizens of Vrindavan from torrential rain. It reminds us that our faith and humility can shelter us from every storm when we put ourselves in God's hands. Regardless, this year Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on 22 October, Wednesday.

On this beautiful occasion, families prepare offerings of food, light diyas, and pray for prosperity, protection, and gratitude. It’s not just a ritual, it’s a reminder to honour nature, community, and the divine forces that nurture life. Sharing heartfelt wishes with loved ones makes this day even more special, spreading warmth and positivity everywhere.

Happy Govardhan Puja Wishes in English

Wishing you a blessed Govardhan Puja filled with peace and devotion. May Lord Krishna bless your home with happiness and prosperity. Let this Govardhan Puja remind us to stay humble and grateful. May your prayers be answered and your heart stay pure. Wishing you and your family endless blessings this Govardhan Puja. May this holy day strengthen your faith and bring calm to your life. Let the divine light of Govardhan Puja guide you to success. Wishing you abundance, peace, and divine blessings from Lord Krishna. May love and devotion bloom in your heart on this auspicious day. Celebrate the spirit of faith and protection this Govardhan Puja. Wishing you a life as bright as the lamps lit for Lord Krishna. May the blessings of Govardhan Hill protect you always. Let your home be filled with devotion, harmony, and peace. May this festival bring you closer to the grace of Lord Krishna. On Govardhan Puja, may you rise above challenges with faith. Wishing you strength, joy, and divine love this sacred day. May every prayer you offer bring peace to your soul. Celebrate the bond between nature and divinity today. Wishing you prosperity that grows like Govardhan Hill itself. May your life be filled with Krishna’s light and protection. Wishing you courage and kindness, the true gifts of this day. Let this festival remind you of faith that moves mountains. May the blessings of Govardhan Hill surround your life. On this day, may gratitude lead every step of your journey. Wishing you devotion as strong as Lord Krishna’s love. May the divine grace of Govardhan Puja uplift your spirit. Let this day bring happiness that stays beyond the festival. Wishing your family joy, strength, and peace this Puja. May faith protect you as Govardhan protected the villagers. Wishing you harmony, hope, and happiness this Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja Wishes in Hindi

Aapke jeevan mein Govardhan Puja ke din sukh aur shanti aaye. Krishna bhakti se aapka ghar aur dil roshan ho. Is pavitra din par Bhagwan ki kripa sada bani rahe. Govardhan Puja par sabhi manokamnaayein poori ho. Aapke ghar me hamesha shanti aur samruddhi rahe. Govardhan Hill jaise majboot bane aapka vishwas. Bhagwan Krishna ki daya sada aapke saath ho. Is Puja ke din aapke jeevan me roshni aur pyaar aaye. Govardhan Puja ke pavitra din par sukh aur kalyan mile. Krishna ji aapke jeevan me khushiyaan bhar dein. Govardhan Puja par sabka mann bhakti se bhare. Bhagwan ki kripa se aapke ghar me barkat bane. Har din Govardhan Puja jaisi pavitrata laaye. Krishna bhakti se aapka jeevan anandmay bane. Aaj ke din sabhi ke jeevan me shanti aur kripa ho. Aapke jeevan me Govardhan Puja jaisi pavitr bhavnaayein rahe. Is pavitra tyohaar par sabke dil me prem aur daya ho. Bhagwan ke charanon me shradha aur vishwas rahe. Aapke sapne poore ho aur ghar me sukh aaye. Govardhan Puja par sabka mann Krishna bhakti se bhare. Aapke jeevan me kripa aur bhakti ka prakaash rahe. Govardhan Puja ke is din aapko sab safalta mile. Krishna ji aapke saare dukh door karein. Bhakti aur prem se bhara ho aapka jeevan. Govardhan Puja ka ye din aapke liye shubh ho. Bhagwan ki kripa se har din mangalmay bane. Govardhan Puja ke pavitra avsar par aapko badhai. Is Puja par prem aur shanti ka sandesh failayein. Govardhan Puja par sabka jeevan prakashit ho. Bhagwan Govardhan ke ashirwad se aapka jeevan sukhmay ho.

Govardhan Puja Wishes in Marathi

Govardhan Pooja cha divas tumchya jeevanala anand devu de. Krishna bhaktine tumcha ghar shanti ani samruddhiche ghar banu de. Govardhan Parvatasarkhi majboot asu de tumchi shraddha. Bhagwan Krishna tumhala saday mangal aashirvad deu de. Govardhan Pooja cha ha pavitra divas tumhala sukh ani prem deu de. Tumcha jeevan bhakti ani shanti ne bharun jao de. Krishna tumcha jeevan anandane bharun taku de. Govardhan Pooja tumhala navin urja ani prerna deu de. Is divashi tumcha ghar krupa ani samruddhiche mandir banu de. Krishna bhakti ne tumcha man pavitra rahu de. Tumhala Govardhan Pooja cha anand ani sukh mile. Bhagwan Krishna tumchya jeevanala prakash devu de. Tumcha vishwas Govardhan sarkha atut rahu de. Govardhan Pooja cha ha utsav tumcha jeevan badalu de. Tumchya gharat shanti ani premache deep jalu de. Krishna tumhala jeevan bhar anand ani shanti deu de. Govardhan Pooja cha ha pavitra divas tumcha jeevan badalu de. Tumhala Govardhan Pooja cha manapasand ashirvad mile. Krishna tumchya hridayat saday vasu de. Tumchya gharat krupa ani daya ne bharleli hava rahu de. Govardhan Pooja cha anand tumchya parivarat pसरु दे. Tumcha jeevan Govardhan Parvatasarkha sthir rahu de. Bhagwan Krishna tumhala har sukh deu de. Govardhan Pooja cha utsav tumchya gharat anand ani prem gheun yeo de. Krishna bhakti ne tumcha din mangalmay hou de. Tumhala Govardhan Pooja cha pavitra ashirvad mile. Tumcha man shanti ani bhakti ne bharun jao de. Govardhan Pooja tumchya gharat samruddhi gheun yeo de. Krishna tumchya pathacha rakshak hou de. Tumchya jeevanala Govardhan Pooja cha anant sukh milu de.

Govardhan Puja Images to Share

Happy Govardhan Puja Quotes and Blessings for Family and Friends

Faith protects more than any shield ever could. The true strength lies in devotion and humility. May Lord Krishna’s grace always shelter you from storms. In faith, even a mountain bows to love. Let this day remind us that kindness is divine power. Govardhan Puja teaches that love conquers fear. Gratitude is the highest form of worship. The one who protects others is always protected. May your heart lift like Govardhan — steady, calm, and kind. Faith makes the impossible possible. Devotion is not seen, it’s felt in every act of love. May your home be a temple of peace and prayer. True wealth lies in compassion and humility. Every diya you light today removes a little darkness within. Protection comes not from power, but from pure intent. May this Govardhan Puja bless your family with harmony. Lord Krishna’s love is the shelter that never fades. The light of belief can lift every burden. Celebrate this day with gratitude and grace. Let your faith be your mountain, unshakable and strong. May peace be your companion and devotion your guide. When the heart is pure, every day is a festival. A grateful soul is the richest soul of all. The world shines brighter when faith lights the way. Let the blessings of Govardhan Puja protect your home. May love, faith, and hope stay with you always. True joy begins when we learn to give thanks. May Lord Krishna’s grace always walk beside you. Celebrate faith, celebrate life, celebrate Govardhan. May the mountain of your worries turn into blessings today.

Short Govardhan Puja Captions for Instagram and WhatsApp

Faith over fear, always. Protected by grace, guided by love. The light before the calm. Devotion is my strength. Finding peace under divine shelter. Blessed beyond words. Celebrating protection and faith. Where faith stands tall, fear falls silent. Divine light, steady heart. Every lamp lit, a prayer of gratitude. Strength in devotion, joy in simplicity. Mountains bow to faith. When love protects, no storm can harm. Grateful for today’s divine calm. Peace is my puja. Protected, blessed, content. The real celebration is in gratitude. Under Krishna’s shelter, always. Calm hearts, bright lamps. Faith is my festival. Lifting my spirits higher than Govardhan. Devotion looks good on everyone. Small lamps, big faith. Every prayer counts. Grateful for divine protection. Celebrating light, life, and belief. A quiet prayer, a glowing heart. Faith — the most powerful shelter. Love, light, and Lord Krishna’s grace. Govardhan Puja — where faith feels like home.

May this Govardhan Puja bring peace, abundance, and harmony to your home. May Lord Krishna bless you with strength, wisdom, and joy as you step into a new season of light and gratitude.