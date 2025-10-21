Govardhan Puja 2025: Date, time, story and how to perform puja at home Govardhan Puja 2025, also known as Annakut, will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 22. Falling right after Diwali, this day honours Lord Krishna’s lifting of Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Gokul. Discover its puja muhurat, rituals, and spiritual meaning.

New Delhi:

Following the glint of Diwali is a day where gratitude and religion are celebrated, Govardhan Puja, or Annakut. The day marks the victory of devotion and modesty over ego, and is a reminder of the relationship between nature, sustenance, and divine shelter.

Falling just one day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja is a festival steeped in mythology as well as awareness. It is a day to thank Lord Krishna for having taught humanity the lesson of self-sufficiency and community over blind ritualism.

When is Govardhan Puja 2025? Date and tithi details

Govardhan Puja in 2025 will fall on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, Shukla Paksha Pratipada of Kartik month according to the Hindu calendar. Here are the details:

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 05:54 PM on Oct 21, 2025

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 08:16 PM on Oct 22, 2025

(The timing coincides with the day following Diwali Amavasya, which ends on the night of 21 October.)

Govardhan Puja 2025 time and muhurat for puja

The Govardhan Puja muhurat falls in Prataha Kaal (early morning), post sunrise and pre-noon. Here are the details according to Drik Panchang:

Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat - 06:26 AM to 08:42 AM (October 22, 2025)

Duration - 02 Hours 16 Mins

It is recommended not to perform the ritual during Amavasya Tithi, so the puja should be performed after the Pratipada Tithi starts.

Why Govardhan Puja is celebrated: the story behind the festival

The history of Govardhan Puja dates back to the Lord Krishna and Govardhan Hill incident. According to Hindu beliefs, when the inhabitants of Gokul made a large offering to appease Lord Indra in order to get rain, young Krishna halted them. He requested them instead to pray to the Govardhan Hill, their real providers of food, shelter, and water.

Enraged, Indra sent pouring rain over the village. Krishna held up the Govardhan Hill on his small finger to safeguard the people and cows for seven days. Ashamed of his folly, Indra recognised his error and withdrew the storm.

The people subsequently celebrated by cooking a mountain of food (Annakut) to express gratitude to Krishna and the hill, a tradition which continues today.

How to conduct Govardhan Puja at home: step-by-step rituals

Clean and adorn the house: Make colorful rangoli and adorn the puja room with diyas.

Prepare a symbolic Govardhan: Prepare a small pile using cow dung or mud, symbolising the holy hill.

Offer Annakut (food mountain): Prepare and offer a range of vegetarian preparations, sweets, and fruits.

Perform puja with devotion: Light lamps, offer flowers, incense, and parikrama the symbolic hill.

Chant Krishna bhajans and mantras like "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" or "Govardhan Giridhari Krishna Namah".

Feed cows and donate food: Feeding animals and giving to those in need is regarded as highly auspicious on this day.

Spiritual significance of Govardhan Puja after Diwali

Govardhan Puja succeeds Diwali, representing the transition from worldly celebration to divine gratitude. Whereas Diwali celebrates prosperity and light, Govardhan Puja reminds the faithful to remain humble and grateful for nature's bounty.

In most temples, particularly at Mathura and Vrindavan, Annakut Mahotsav is marked grandly, with hundreds of dishes being presented to Lord Krishna. It also conveys the importance of sustainability and the spiritual bond between humans, the Earth, and the protection of God. Govardhan Puja is not just a festival; it's a lesson in balance, worship, and humility.

