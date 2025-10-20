Govardhan Puja 2025: When is it, October 21 or 22? Know correct date, significance and more Govardhan Puja commemorates how Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to protect his devotees, highlighting themes of devotion, nature-worship and gratitude for food and earth’s bounty.

New Delhi:

The festival of Govardhan Puja is usually celebrated the day after Diwali. Therefore, in 2025, Govardhan Puja should be celebrated on October 21st. However, due to the Pratipada date, there is uncertainty about Govardhan Puja this year. Therefore, today we will tell you, according to the Panchang, which day is auspicious for celebrating Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated every year on the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) of the month of Kartik. In 2025, Pratipada Tithi will begin at 5:57 pm on October 21st. Pratipada Tithi will continue until nightfall the following day. Therefore, according to the belief of Udayatithi, celebrating Govardhan Puja on October 22nd in 2025 will be considered auspicious.

Date and time of Govardhan Puja 2025

Pratipada date starts: October 21 at 05:57 pm

Pratipada date ends: October 22 at 08:18 pm

Because Pratipada Tithi will prevail at sunrise and for more than two and a half hours after sunset on October 22nd, Govardhan Puja will be performed on October 22nd. If you were unsure about the date of Govardhan Puja, your doubts will now be cleared.

Significance of Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja is one of the major festivals of Hinduism. It is believed that on this day, Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan mountain on his little finger to crush the pride of Indra. Therefore, even today, people perform Govardhan Puja on Kartik Shukla Pratipada to commemorate this event. The festival also highlights the connection between nature and humanity. Along with performing puja and rituals, donating to charity on the day of Govardhan Puja is considered highly auspicious. Worshipping Govardhan mountain and Lord Krishna on this day brings auspicious results to devotees.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

