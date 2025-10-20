Diwali 2025: Know how many diyas to light, the ideal direction and shubh muhurat for puja Lighting diyas during Diwali is a sacred tradition symbolising the triumph of light over darkness. This article explains how many diyas should be lit on Diwali 2025, the correct direction to start lighting them, and the most auspicious time to perform the ritual for attracting prosperity.

People light lamps to illuminate their houses during Diwali, the event is also known as the festival of lights. Religious views state that this custom originated in Ayodhya. It is said that the people of Ayodhya kindled lamps to welcome Lord Rama upon his homecoming after a 14-year exile.

This tradition has been carried on in the same manner ever since, and it is even more fervently and enthusiastically observed in Ayodhya. Let us now know how many lamps should be lit on Diwali and what the time to light them.

Diwali Diya Lighting Time 2025

The auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja on Diwali is from 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM on October 20, 2025. After the Lakshmi Puja, lamps are lit throughout the house.

How many lamps should be lit on Diwali?

You can light any number of lamps on Diwali. However, be sure to keep the number of lamps in odd numbers, such as 5, 7, 9, 11, 21, 51, 101, 251, etc. Additionally, be sure to light two large lamps on Diwali. One lamp is lit with ghee and the other with mustard oil. The ghee lamp is kept burning throughout the night.

Mantra for lighting diyas on Diwali

Shubham Karoti Kalyanam Arogyam Dhansampada Namostu te

Where are lamps placed on Diwali?

A large lamp of mustard and ghee is always kept in the temple.

Keep lamps on both sides of the main door.

Light a lamp in the living room

Light a lamp in the kitchen

Keep lamps lit on the terrace and balcony as well.

Place a lamp near the Tulsi plant.

Light a lamp under the Peepal tree

Go to a temple near your house and light it.

Apart from this, two lamps are also placed at the entrance of every room of the house.

Keep a lamp outside the bathroom as well.

From which direction should one start lighting the lamp

Start placing the diyas from the south-east corner of the house and move towards the south-west corner, that is, the lamps should be lit first in the southern direction of the house, then in the west direction. In this way, after lighting the lamps in the southern and south-east corners, the lamps should be lit in the east direction of the house, and lastly, the lamps should be lit in the north direction of the house. The maximum number of diyas should be placed in the south direction, the minimum number of diyas should be placed in the west direction, an even lesser number of diyas should be placed in the east direction, and the minimum number of diyas should be placed in the north direction. Placing the diyas in this order gives auspicious and good results.

