Rishikesh Ganga aarti timings: When and where to attend the daily ceremony

Whenever you travel to Rishikesh, it feels like you have been transported back into a simpler time. The peaceful Ganga Ghat brings out the best in everyone. The best way to witness the magic of the Ganga is to attend the Ganga aarti in Rishikesh.

People from India and abroad arrive in the city to immerse themselves in the holy spirit of Rishikesh. Every day, without fail, Ganga Aarti takes place on Triveni Ghat and Parmarth Niketan. Let's get into the details of Ganga Aarti timings in Rishikesh:

Ganga Aarti timing at Triveni Ghat

The evening Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh is typically held around sunset. The timings change according to the season.

5:30 PM to 6:30 PM in winter

6:30 PM to 7:30 PM in the summer

An early morning aarti is also performed from 5:45 AM to 6:30 AM

Important tips:

Often the Ganga Ghat is crowded during the aarti time. It is important that you arrive early to grab a spot. If you want to do a special pooja at the ghat, then you can book it in advance with local guides.

Ganga Aarti timing at Parmarth Niketan

Parmarth Niketan is the largest ashram situated in Rishikesh. It is considered to be one of the most immersive places to observe aarti in Rishikesh. Just like Triveni Ghat, the aarti ceremony takes place at sunset.

Evening Aarti (Summer): Around 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (March to October).

Evening Aarti (Winter): Around 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM (November to February).

Early Morning Aarti: Around 5:45 AM - 6:30 AM

Importance of attending Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh

Ganga aarti is Rishikesh is performed by a Vedic priest. The students who are learning about the Vedas in Rishikesh also perform the ceremony. Mantras, bhajans and prayers are crooned during the rituals. Holy offerings are made to God Agni, and diyas are floated in the river by devotees.

The beauty and magic of Ganga aarti is Rishikesh is something that everyone should experience once in their lifetime. The serene vibe and peace is highly recommended. Take your time to soak in the charm of the city!

