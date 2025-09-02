Ganpati Visarjan 2025 muhurat and date: Know timings for the last day of Ganesh Utsav Ganesh Visarjan 2025 falls on Anant Chaturdashi, marking the last day of Ganesh Utsav. Know visarjan date, muhurat, rituals and the puja vidhi here.

Celebrated on the Chaturdashi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Bhadrapada, Anant Chaturdashi is a particularly unique Hindu holiday. On this day, Ganesh Utsav comes to an end, and special worship of Lord Vishnu is performed.

On this day, Lord Ganesha is submerged. It is thought that all of life's sorrows and sufferings would disappear, and happiness and prosperity would arrive if one fasts on this day and worships Lord Anant. This year, on Saturday, September 6, the festival of Anant Chaturdashi will be observed.

Anant Chaturdashi 2025 Significance

Anant Sutra is a particular thread used for worship on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. The fourteen knots on this thread represent Lord Vishnu's fourteen worlds. Wearing the Anant Sutra and keeping this fast in accordance with the ceremonies brings success and happiness to the wearer. On Anant Chaturdashi, Ganesh Utsav also concludes. All of the devotees fervently said "Ganpati Bappa Morya" as they said goodbye to Ganesh ji on this day.

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 date

The date of Anant Chaturdashi will start on September 6 at 3:12 am, and the date will end on September 7 at 1:41 am.

The worship time of Anant Chaturdashi will be from 6:02 pm on September 6 to 1:41 am on September 7.

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 timings and muhurat for visarjan

There are 5 auspicious times for Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, which are being formed in Chaughadiya Muhurta –

Morning Muhurta (Shubh) – from 7:36 am to 9:10 am

Afternoon Muhurta (Chara, Labh, Amrit) – from 12:19 pm to 5:02 pm

Evening Muhurta (Labh) – from 6:37 pm to 8:02 pm

Night Muhurta (Shubh, Amrit, Char) – from 9:28 pm to 1:45 am on September 7

Dawn Muhurta (Labh) – from 4:36 am to 6:02 am on September 7

Anant Chaturdashi 2025 Pujan Vidhi

Wearing clean clothes and taking a bath in the morning are prerequisites for the puja. After that, puja is conducted, and the idol or portrait of Lord Vishnu is set up in a hygienic location within the home. The puja is performed using roli, rice, flowers, fruits, sweets, and copper containers. Women wear the Anant Sutra on their left hand, which is knotted on the hand following the puja. Following the puja, the Anant Chaturdashi narrative is told, followed by the performance of Aarti and the distribution of Prasad.

