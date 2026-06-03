Could your child become an engineer? Numerologist reveals the number combinations to look for

New Delhi:

Parents often find themselves looking for clues about what their children might be good at in the future. Some kids love taking things apart just to see how they work. Others seem drawn to numbers, patterns and problem-solving from an early age. It's the sort of thing that gets people wondering.

According to numerologist Arviend Sud, numerology may offer one way of looking at those tendencies. In a recent post, he explained that certain number combinations in a birth chart are believed to be linked with technical aptitude, analytical thinking and skills often associated with engineering-related fields.

Numbers that may indicate engineering potential

Sharing his observations, Sud said one of the key patterns to look for is the top-line combination of 4-9-2 in a numerology birth chart.

According to him, this configuration is associated with qualities often connected to technical fields. Things like structured thinking, practical intelligence, problem-solving ability and an organised approach to challenges.

Sud also noted that all three numbers do not necessarily need to be present.

"If your child's birth chart has the top line 4-9-2, it indicates strong technical thinking, problem-solving ability, structure, and practical intelligence. Even if all three numbers are not present, the combination of 4 and 9 itself can show strong engineering potential."

In other words, he believes the 4 and 9 combination on its own may also point towards strengths commonly associated with engineering and other system-driven disciplines.

More numbers associated with engineering skills

Sud further explained that another combination worth paying attention to is the presence of 3 and 7 in the birth chart.

According to him, Number 3 is associated with logic, learning and conceptual understanding. Number 7, meanwhile, is linked to research-oriented thinking, deeper analysis and the ability to examine problems carefully.

"Another important configuration to check is the presence of 3 and 7 in the birth chart. Number 3 brings logic, learning, and conceptual understanding, while Number 7 adds depth, research ability, and analytical thinking."

Based on these interpretations, Sud believes children with these combinations may naturally gravitate towards technical and analytical subjects.

"If these configurations are present, the child may have strong potential to become a successful engineer or excel in technical, analytical, and system-driven careers."

Numerology remains a matter of personal belief rather than science. Still, ideas like these continue to attract interest from parents who are curious about personality traits, strengths and possible career inclinations that may be reflected through birth-date patterns.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Is your lucky colour hidden in your date of birth? Numerologist explains