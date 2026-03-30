Broke your Ekadashi fast by mistake? Follow these steps to fix it

New Delhi:

In Hinduism, the Ekadashi fast is considered extremely fruitful. The Ekadashi fast is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this day, a full-day fast is observed, and Narayana is worshipped with rituals. The breaking of the Ekadashi fast (paran) occurs after sunrise the next day.

On Ekadashi, only fruits are consumed. However, on Nirjala Ekadashi, not only food but even water is prohibited. It should be noted that eating rice or rice-based products is also prohibited during the Ekadashi fast. So, today we will tell you what to do if the Ekadashi fast is accidentally broken.

What should be done if the Ekadashi fast is broken?

If the Ekadashi fast is accidentally broken, worship Lord Vishnu, seek his forgiveness, and atone for your mistake. Resolve not to repeat such a mistake in the future. After breaking the Ekadashi fast, first of all take bath again and after wearing clean clothes, anoint the idol of Lord Vishnu with Panchamrit mixed with milk, curd, honey and sugar. Then perform Shodashopachar puja of Shri Hari Lord Vishnu. Chant this mantra while seeking forgiveness from the Lord: Mantrahinam kriyahinam bhaktihinam Janardan. Yatpujitam maya deva tat sarvam kshamasva me. Om Shri Vishnave Namah. When the Ekadashi fast is broken, chant Lord Vishnu’s Dwadshakshar mantra Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya with a Tulsi garland as per your capacity. Make sure to do at least 11 garlands. After this, you can also perform Havan. Donate yellow clothes, fruits, sweets, religious texts, gram dal, turmeric, saffron, etc. to the priest at Lord Vishnu’s temple. Devotively recite Lord Vishnu’s hymns. Feed cows, Brahmins, and girls. If you accidentally miss the Ekadashi fast, you can atone for it and then take a vow to observe Nirjala Ekadashi.

Observing Ekadashi Vrat is considered the path of discipline, devotion, and spiritual growth. However, if the fast is broken inadvertently, it is not taken as a negative step. Rather, it is taken as an opportunity to get back to one’s faith by seeking pardon and making genuine prayers.

By seeking pardon and making the decision to be more careful in the future with devotion and rituals, one can continue the spiritual path with the same dedication and commitment. The most important thing in this context is devotion.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the truth of any of these statements.)

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