Shattila Ekadashi 2026: When is it, January 13 or 14? Know correct date, puja vidhi Shattila Ekadashi 2026 falls on January 14. Know parana time, puja vidhi, tithi details and why sesame seed donations hold special religious importance.

Shattila Ekadashi have particular religious significance. Sesame seeds are used in six different ways on this day: washing with sesame seeds, applying sesame paste, providing tarpan with sesame seeds, performing havan with sesame seeds, eating sesame seeds, and donating sesame seeds.

It is said that anyone who observes the fast of Shattila Ekadashi is freed from all their sins and receives the special blessings of Lord Vishnu. Let us tell you when Shattila Ekadashi will be celebrated this year.

Shattila Ekadashi 2026 Date

Shattila Ekadashi will be observed on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The Ekadashi Tithi will last until 5:52 PM on this day. The Parana time for Shattila Ekadashi will be from 7:15 AM to 9:21 AM. The Dwadashi time for the Parana Tithi will end at 8:16 PM on the same day.

Shattila Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

On Shattila Ekadashi, after bathing in the morning, worship Lord Vishnu and take a vow to fast. Fast on fruits throughout the day and worship Lord Vishnu at night. Offer him food and perform a havan (fire sacrifice). Then, on Dwadashi, wake up early in the morning, bathe, worship Lord Vishnu, offer him food, and break your fast by eating food yourself. After feeding the priests, break your fast by eating food yourself.

Shattila Ekadashi Significance

According to religious beliefs, observing the Shattila Ekadashi fast ends all life's sorrows and bestows the boundless blessings of Lord Vishnu. This fast liberates one from sins and brings happiness and prosperity to life. Donating sesame seeds on this day is considered especially significant. It is said that donating sesame seeds on this Ekadashi helps one get rid of debt.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

