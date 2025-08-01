Ekadashi in August 2025 dates: Putrada and Aja vrat timings and benefits August 2025 brings two special Ekadashi vrats—Putrada and Aja. Discover dates, timings, and significance for a more peaceful, spiritually fulfilling life.

August 2025 is when two significant Ekadashi fasting dates fall for the faithful of Lord Vishnu: Shravana Putrada Ekadashi on 5th August and Aja Ekadashi on 19th August. These are the holy days of relevance to perform spiritual self-reflection and religious fasting during the Shravana and Bhadrapada holy months.

Fasting during Ekadashi is a centuries-old practice that cleanses the mind and body and allows for a more intimate connection with the divine. Following is a detailed description of each Ekadashi fast, including fasting regulations and their application to rituals.

Ekadashi in August 2025: When are the vrat dates?

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi: Tuesday, 5 August 2025 (Shukla Paksha)

This Ekadashi, or Pavitropana Ekadashi, comes during the Shukla Paksha (the increasing moon) of Shravana month. This falls late on 4 August and ends early on 5 August, according to the local Panchang. The devotees keep a day-long fast, worship Lord Vishnu through puja, and engage in philanthropic activities. Tradition guides that this vrat is extremely helpful to couples who are looking for blessings for children, especially sons.

Aja Ekadashi: Tuesday, 19 August 2025 (Krishna Paksha)

Occurring on the Krishna Paksha (dwindling moon) of Bhadrapada, Aja Ekadashi occurs from 18 August night to 19 August. It is also called Annada Ekadashi in some areas. Austerities include fasting, chanting Vishnu mantras, and distributing food grains among the poor, a ceremony believed to attract spiritual points and blessings from above.

Ekadashi fasting rituals and spiritual practices

Fast before fast: Have one light meal (milk or fruit) a day prior to fasting, so the stomach is vacant.

Ekadashi fast: The majority of the devotees keep a nirjala fast (no food, no water); others can have fruits or a light satvik meal (no grain, onion or garlic).

Breaking the fast (Parana): After sunrise on the second day (Dwadashi), fasting devotees break the fast. Parana timing is exact and geographically varied; consult a reliable Panchang.

Significance and benefits

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi relates to purification and spiritual merit, and is worshipped traditionally for peace and harmony within the family.

Aja Ekadashi relates to relief from misery and fortifying devotion towards Lord Vishnu, providing spiritual merit and peace.

August 2025 offers devotees two big Ekadashi vrat dates, 5 August and 19 August, each followed by its own custom and religious significance. Individuals fasting on these days are likely to achieve inner tranquillity, refreshed devotion and blessings for personal success and family well-being.

If you're planning to follow these vrats, use the services of a trustworthy Panchang for local tithi and Parana times, and act accordingly as per your spiritual or medical requirements.

