When is Sankashti Chaturthi 2026? Check date, time, and significance Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on February 5, 2026. Know the exact date, Chaturthi tithi timings, moonrise time, and the religious significance of this important Lord Ganesha vrat.

New Delhi:

According to tradition, the Sankashti Vrat is observed on the fourth day of the waning moon (Krishna Paksha Chaturthi) of each month, and the Vinayak Chaturthi Vrat is observed on the fourth day of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha Chaturthi). This fast is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day is considered highly auspicious and fruitful. Sankashti means liberation from troubles.

The Chaturthi of the waning moon in the month of Phalguna is known as Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi. Let's find out when the Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi fast will be observed in February 2026, along with the auspicious time for worship and the moonrise time.

Also read: Hindu festival calendar 2026: Month-wise dates for Holi, Diwali, Ekadashi and more

Significance of Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat

On this day, Lord Ganesha is worshipped in his Dwijapriya form. Devotees of Lord Ganesha, the son of Parvati, observe a difficult fast on Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi to receive his blessings. Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi means the one who removes all troubles. It is said that those who observe this fast on this day find solutions to all the problems in their lives and experience an increase in happiness and good fortune. According to religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Ganesha on Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi removes all kinds of obstacles and difficulties in life.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat 2026 Date and Moonrise Time

The Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi fast will be observed on February 5, 2026. According to the Panchang (Hindu calendar), the Chaturthi tithi of the month of Phalguna will begin at 12:09 AM on February 5th. The Chaturthi tithi will end at 12:22 AM on February 6, 2026. The moonrise time on Sankashti day will be at 9:50 PM. The Sankashti Chaturthi fast is observed only after the moon rises.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.)