Durga Visarjan 2025 muhurat timings for Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Patna and more

Durga Visarjan, the final ritual of Durga Puja and Navratri, marks the immersion of Goddess Durga idols, symbolising her return to Mount Kailash. It is a moment of devotion, emotion, and farewell, celebrated with grandeur across India.
In 2025, Durga Visarjan falls on Thursday, 2 October (Vijayadashami). The puja must be performed during the shubh muhurat, which varies slightly by city. Here’s a complete look at Durga Visarjan 2025 city-wise timings.
Durga Visarjan 2025 puja muhurat
- Date: 2 October 2025, Thursday
- Visarjan Muhurat: 05:28 AM – 07:51 AM (Kolkata reference)
- Dashami Tithi: Begins 07:01 PM, 1 October → Ends 07:10 PM, 2 October
- Shravana Nakshatra: Begins 09:13 AM, 2 October → Ends 09:34 AM, 3 October
Durga Visarjan 2025 city-wise timings
In 2025, Durga Visarjan will be observed on Thursday, 2 October. The visarjan muhurat varies slightly depending on the city:
- Kolkata: 05:28 AM – 07:51 AM (duration 2 hours 23 minutes)
- Mumbai: 06:29 AM – 08:53 AM (duration 2 hours 24 minutes)
- New Delhi: 06:15 AM – 08:37 AM (duration 2 hours 22 minutes)
- Noida: 06:14 AM – 08:36 AM (duration 2 hours 22 minutes)
- Patna: 05:42 AM – 08:05 AM (duration 2 hours 23 minutes)
- Agartala: 05:17 AM – 07:40 AM (duration 2 hours 23 minutes)
- Guwahati: 05:16 AM – 07:38 AM (duration 2 hours 22 minutes)
These are the shubh visarjan muhurat windows for major Indian cities. Devotees are advised to perform immersion rituals during these times for maximum spiritual benefit.
Rituals of Durga Visarjan
- Kalash Visarjan: The sacred Kalash placed during Navratri is immersed with prayers.
- Durga Aarti & Stuti: Devotees recite mantras before immersion.
- Processions: Idols are carried to rivers or seas with music and dance.
- Navratri Parana: Many devotees end their Navratri fast after visarjan.
Spiritual significance
Durga Visarjan is symbolic of returning Maa Durga to her abode and reminding devotees that while the physical idol departs, the goddess’s energy remains within the home and heart. It represents renewal, humility, and the cycle of creation and dissolution.
Durga Visarjan 2025 will be observed on October 2 with auspicious city-wise muhurat timings across India. Whether you are in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, or Guwahati, performing visarjan during the right muhurat ensures blessings, prosperity, and divine protection.