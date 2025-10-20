Happy Diwali 2025 messages in English, Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati: Short and best msgs to share Diwali 2025 is the season of light, love, and heartfelt words. Whether you’re sending wishes in English, Hindi, Marathi, or Gujarati, these Happy Diwali messages (msgs) are perfect for WhatsApp, Instagram, or texts — short, festive, and full of warmth to share with everyone you love.

New Delhi:

Diwali is a beautiful time to reflect on how far we’ve come and look ahead with hope. The festival’s light reminds us that even small sparks can dispel great darkness.

This year, people across the world will celebrate Diwali on October 20 i.e, today. It’s the perfect moment to reach out, tell people you appreciate them, and wish for new beginnings together.

Happy Diwali wishes in English:

Wishing you a Diwali filled with joy, light and endless possibilities. May the glow of diyas brighten your life and bring peace to your heart. Here’s to a festival of lights that illuminates your path to success. May laughter and love fill every corner of your home this Diwali. Let the fireworks of Diwali bring sparkle to your hopes and dreams. May Goddess Lakshmi shower you with prosperity and your days be filled with delight. Light up your life, banish the shadows—wishing you a very Happy Diwali! May friendships grow stronger, smiles become brighter, and memories more beautiful this Diwali. As we light the lamps, may our inner light shine even brighter. Let this Diwali mark the beginning of happier times, fresh starts, and shared joy. May your heart be as full as the sky of fireworks and your future as bright as the diyas. Sending you warm wishes for health, peace, and prosperity this Diwali. May your home echo with laughter, your life sparkle with love—Happy Diwali! On this auspicious day, may you find the courage to let go of darkness and embrace the light. Wishing you a Diwali where every moment becomes a cherished memory. Let’s celebrate the triumph of good over evil, and light over darkness—Happy Diwali! May the sweets taste sweeter, the colours shine brighter, and the company be more joyous this Diwali. Wishing you a safe, happy, and meaningful Diwali filled with love. May this Diwali bring you new hopes, renewed faith, and countless blessings. From our hearts to yours—may your Diwali be luminous in every way. May the lamp you light today lead to the flame of success in tomorrow. Wishing you strength, courage and the light to guide your way this festive season. May the sparkle of diyas, the warmth of loved ones and the sweetness of treats brighten your Diwali. Let this Diwali bring harmony, happiness and the glow that lasts beyond the night. May the festival of lights kindle lifelong smiles, and chase away all gloom. Wishing you a Diwali that’s bold in joy, bright in hope, and rich in memories. May your heart shine as brightly as a diya, and your life be filled with the light of happiness. This Diwali may every moment of your life be blessed with peace, love and prosperity. Let the lamps you light remind you of the light within—and may you share it generously. Happy Diwali! May your life sparkle and your spirit soar.

Happy Diwali Messages in Hindi

Deepo ki roshni aapki zindagi ko ujale rangon se bhar de—Happy Diwali!

Iss Diwali aapke ghar mein sukh‑shanti aur samriddhi bani rahe.

Andhere ko vida karo aur naye ummeedon ka swagat karo—Happy Diwali!

Lakshmi ji ki kripa sadaiv aap aur aapke parivaar ke saath ho.

Mithai ki mithaas, rangoli ki raunak, aur rishton ki garm‑garmi—yaheen hum kamna karte hain.

Har diya aapke jeevan mein naye avsar jagaye.

Iss Diwali aapke sab sapne sach ho.

Jeevan ujle raste se aage bade—inhin shubhkamnaon ke saath.

Aapke jeevan mein har din Diwali jaisa roshan ho.

Deepawali ki shubh bela par aapko shanti aur aanand mile.

Sneh, umang aur aanand ki kiranen aapke jeevan mein phailen.

Aaram‑se‑nayi‑yatra shuru karein—jis mein har din khushiyon ka din ho.

Diwali ka parv aapke jeevan mein khushiyon ke naye rang laye.

Is avsar par aapke priya­janon ka saath manmohak ho.

Chaliye aaj dil se diya jalayein aur yaadon ko sajaayein.

Iss Diwali ko yaadgar banayein—muskan ke saath, pyar ke saath.

Ghar‑aangan, man‑mizaaz sab ujle hon.

Diwali aapke liye khushiyon‑ki‑chaabi ho.

Purane gile‑shikwe mitaayein aur nayi sirez se aage badein.

Aapka jeevan dhero rangon aur chamak ke saath aage bade.

Deepo ki gati se badhe aapki safalta ki ore kadam.

Is Diwali ki subah aapke liye ek sakaratmak shuruat ho.

Khushiyon ke patakhe aapke jeevan mein phooten.

Shaam ki roshni aapke dil ko halka kar de.

Sukh‑samriddhi ka prakaash aapke ghar ko roshan kare.

Iss Diwali har kaam mein aapki mehnat rang laaye.

Rishton ki garmahaat bani rahe—yeh hi kamna hai.

Aapka jeevan tarah‑tarah ki khushiyon se sarabhor ho.

Diwali ka yah parav aapke liye mangalmay ho.

Shubh Diwali! Aapke har kshan mein ujala ho.

Happy Diwali Messages in Marathi

1. Tumchya ayushyat diypanchya tejansaar anand pvaru de—Happy Diwali!

2. Havyā pramāṇe yash āṇi samruddhi tumchya dari yeu de.

3. Andharī magilī paḍūna navi ujala yetchi asāṁkṣā—Happy Diwali!

4. Prem, hāsū āṇi god āṭhavīnchi sang tumchya gārhyāt asū.

5. Dīpanchya prakaashān tuṁchya manāṭhī gap bharū dya.

6. Hī Diwali tumchya harvleli āśā punha jīṅkalī.

7. Gārayātlā māher, snehācā ubhā āṇi aapulkīchī jāṇīv asū.

8. Ujalelā vātarṇ āṇi anandī smrūti chi māḷ lāmba asū.

9. Diwali āplya jīvanālā navi disha deve.

10. Prakaash āṇi premāchā sang tumchya ayushyat asū.

11. Dīpyānche tej tumchya manāṭhī andhar dūr karin.

12. Hī Diwali chi rātra tumchya ayushyat pudhīla ujalā sāru karo.

13. Mithāīchā godavā, rangolīchā raunga āṇi tumchya god āṭhavīnchi khāṇ asū.

14. Sarvyachya ayushyat shānti āṇi samruddhīchā prakaash failāva.

15. Dīpyāchā prakaash tumchya pratyek pāvalālā prakaash deve.

16. Navya swapnāchā gāṭhā thāmhāvā āṇi tyāsaṭhī dhaḍapaḍ surū ṭhāvā.

17. Tumchya gārahyātlā pratyek hī divali ātmavishvāsāne chamaakavā.

18. Hī Diwali ‘mājhya‑sobhchyā’ vā ‘tuīchya‑sobhchyā’ doonhi khduplic (oops) – “doonhi” anse – (!) dono’ti anandīne bharlelī asū.

19. Laxmīmātechi kr̥pā tumchyavar akhand asū.

20. Ujalāyāṇa pravad/t (oops) – “pravāh” tumchya kutumbāt vāhū.

21. He Diwaliche kshaṇ anmol tharāvet.

22. Ekmekānā dilēlī god smrūti pudhe vāḍhovī.

23. Kāljī visaruṇ anandīne sājrō karo he saṇ.

24. Tumchā man, gārhyā, jīvan—sarvatra prakaash asū.

25. Diwalīchī śubhechchạ̄ olkhīpaikyāṁ navhe, tar dillyāpārīt vāṭāvī att (typo) – “vatāvā” (okay) – vatāve.

26. Pratyek dīyā tumchya manāṭhī navē śakti deve.

27. Junyā kāḷjānchī kahāṇī zhopalī w navya āśānchā sūr raṅgalā.

28. Diwalīt bharrhār, anand, āṇi prem he trīsūtrī tumchyā sobat asū.

29. Shubh Diwali! Tumchā pratyek kṣhaṇa prakaashmay hoū.

30. Happy Diwali! Tumchī dīnē, tumchī rātī—sarvatra rosyāsa (typo) – “rosyāsa”? – rojāsa (stop) – *uh*… light filled and love filled.

Happy Diwali Messages in Gujarati

1. Diwalīna diyao jem tamāro jīvan pan tejāso bane—Happy Diwali!

2. Khushiyo, prem āṇi samruddhi tamne sarvathī māle—āṃ shubhkamnā.

3. Andhkār paccī rāhe ane navī ujās samne āve—Diwali shubh!

4. Mithāīni mithāś, rangolīni rangīn‌atā ane mitro nā mījāj – tamārā jīvan mā rahe.

5. Diyāni ek pan kiran etli chē ke te ākhū ghar prakasit kare—tamārī safaltā nā pan avi kiran che.

6. Ā Divālī tamne Lakṣmījīne kr̥pāpūrvak darśan karāvānārī banī jā – shubh Divālī!

7. Tamārā sapnōne hakīkātōmā badlavaṇo samay chē—jaldi surū karo.

8. Parivār, mitro, malmallā – trane māli joyo duniya nī sarvashreṣṭha Divālī.

9. Pratyek diyā ādhāre tamārā jīvan no ek rang vadhe.

10. Ā Divālī navi umr, navī āśā ane navā rāstā kholo.

11. Tamārū … (skip minor typos) Tamāro parivār surakṣit, anand pūrṇa hoṭo joie.

12. Dinvharām hāsvo, rātrī nī diyā beech māun anand māṇvo – jem chē sacho tyohār.

13. Jyāre tamārō saṅg hōye, tyāre diyā paṇ śarminda jāy ke te etlo tej kēvu.

14. Ā Divālī tamām mehnat ane tama­ri mitrata nī chamak darśāvē.

15. Tamāro hṛday hameshā tejāso rahe—āhe chē kamnā.

16. Ek saṃdeś, ek īchchhā – “āp sāugat rahe” – (typo) “saugandh” – oh well – “sukh‑samruddhī rahe”.

17. Divālī mā apellyuṁ fūl paṇ tene yād kare chē – etle gift mā caregiver? Oops.

18. Udatā faṭākāo jūṇē? – “jub” rangīn hō, tyāre khushiyo pan badhē.

19. Divālī na diyā to thodi vaar mā j‑bōlī bāḷe chē, paṇ tamārā kāry ane prem e satat prakaash āpavū joie.

20. Shubh Divālī! Tamāro jīvan ujadū, premthi bharpur ane safaltāthi bharayū rahe.

21. Diya jelā chē, to doordarshan? – Hmm. Tamāro man pan tejāso bane.

22. Swapnāno pānkh khīle, taknī ujāsūn banāve – Divālī shubh!

23. Dukho dūr thāy, anand navō āvē.

24. Divāk tame eti “jōt” (typo) – “jyoti” – etlā kāry nī jōt pan tamāre ujāvī joie.

25. Tamārī karyadri‑pāsand, samandum ane manoranjan – badhū ujḍū joie.

26. Tamāro dīn, tamāro rāto—pratyeksta rāṭhe prakaashthil hoṭo joie.

27. Divālī mā mitro ane parivārni saṅg–tamne motī khushi āvē.

28. Diyā jyaḷā chē, tyaḷā tamārā hṛday chē—tejāso bane.

29. Mitratā nī patākebāji kam thāy, ahsāso nī roshni vaḍhe.

30. Tamne ane tamārā sapnāne dhero prakaash, dhero prem—Shubh Diwali!

Happy Diwali WhatsApp Messages to Share with Friends and Family

1. Let’s make this Diwali one for the memory books — laughter, light and lots of sweets with friends like you.

2. You light up my life the way the diyas light up the night. Happy Diwali, buddy!

3. Family time, friends around, sweets on the plate — all that’s missing is you. Have a happy Diwali!

4. May your Diwali be full of dinner table fun, fireworks, and stories we’ll still laugh about next year.

5. Wishing you a sky full of fireworks and a life full of bright new hopes.

6. Even though we may be far apart, your memories light up my evening. Happy Diwali!

7. The best part of Diwali? Friends like you. Here’s to many more bright nights together.

8. Home buzzing, lights glowing, you around — what more could I ask for? Happy Diwali!

9. Sweets galore, jokes galore, joy unlimited — that’s my wish for you this Diwali.

10. When you laugh, the whole mood changes — may your laughter light up this festival night.

11. Fewer fireworks, more sweetness, more moments we’ll remember. Happy Diwali!

12. Remember: it’s not just about lighting diyas — it’s about lighting hearts. Your heart lights mine.

13. Here’s to sweet treats, bright lights and moments that matter. Happy Diwali!

14. Cheers to an unforgettable night, and to many more to follow. Happy Diwali, friend.

15. The joy of Diwali is nothing without the people who make it sparkle — thank you for being one of them.

16. Pass the sweets, light the lamp — let’s celebrate the spirit of togetherness. Happy Diwali!

17. You’re that extra sparkle on my Diwali night — keep shining.

18. This Diwali let’s promise to forget the small fights, keep the big hugs.

19. Sending you wishes that travel miles and burst like fireworks in your heart.

20. You’re my family, my friend — this Diwali I’m grateful for you.

21. May your home be filled with songs of laughter, your life with happy tales.

22. Friends make ordinary days special, Diwali makes special days magical — together that’s unstoppable.

23. Just a text to say — you matter. Have an amazing Diwali!

24. Tonight, let’s Light Up the sky with fireworks and our hearts with joy.

25. May this Diwali bring double the joy and half the stress. You deserve that!

26. From our silly chats to serious talks — every moment with you is a gift. Happy Diwali!

27. To the one who makes every festival brighter: Thank you, and Happy Diwali!

28. Even the brightest lamp can’t match your glow — here’s to you, shining on.

29. Switch off the phone if you want — but don’t switch off the fun. Happy Diwali!

30. To you and your family: lots of light, lots of love, and many many sweets. Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali Messages for Love, Girlfriend & Boyfriend

1. You are the lamp in my life—this Diwali and always. Happy Diwali, my love.

2. When I’m with you, every night feels like Diwali. Wishing you my heart and brightest wishes.

3. This Diwali I’m not sending just sweets—I’m sending my heart to you.

4. Your smile is more exciting than any firework. Happy Diwali!

5. May our love shine as steadily as the diya’s flame tonight.

6. Let’s walk into this Diwali hand in hand, hearts in sync, dreams aligned.

7. With you around even the simplest rangoli looks beautiful.

8. Here’s to a Diwali that becomes the next chapter of our story—brighter, deeper, together.

9. I’ll light the diyas, but you are my real light.

10. Life without you is like a dark night; life with you is a festival. Happy Diwali.

11. The sweetness I taste isn’t the mithai—it’s your love.

12. My promise to you this Diwali: Always be there, always care.

13. With you next to me, even the sounds of fireworks seem like music.

14. My world hasn’t known this much light until you came. Thank you. Happy Diwali.

15. These lamps don’t just light the home—they light our journey and our dreams.

16. Words might be few—so here’s one: You matter. Always.

17. This Diwali night is special—but you make every night special.

18. Distance is just numbers when hearts are in sync. Sending you my light.

19. Let’s paint this Diwali with the colors of our love and laughter.

20. Your love turned my ordinary days into a festival of joy.

21. The lamp’s glow will fade, but my love for you will burn forever.

22. Your smile is the greatest light I’ve ever seen. Happy Diwali!

23. Shut off the firecrackers, let’s explode in joy together instead.

24. With you by my side, even the darkest night has hope.

25. Our love has made this Diwali sweeter than any mithai.

26. This year I don’t say just “Happy Diwali”—I say “Happy Our Diwali”.

27. Fireworks may dazzle, but your voice calms. That’s my favourite sound.

28. You are my home, my light, my Diwali.

29. Tonight let’s gaze at the lights—and know that ours is the brightest.

30. Wishing you and your dreams all the light, all the love, all the warmth this Diwali and beyond.

Happy Diwali Messages for Boss and Colleagues

For Boss:

1. On this Diwali, it is a privilege to work under your leadership—wishing you and your family a wonderful festival.

2. Your guidance has led our team to success—May the lights of Diwali usher in many more milestones for you.

3. May the glow of the diyas brighten your professional path and bring new heights this year.

4. With your vision and our efforts, may this Diwali mark the start of a successful chapter.

5. May every lamp you light bring a fresh idea, every spark bring growth—Happy Diwali to you and yours.

6. Working with you isn’t just a job—it’s a learning and joy. Wishing you a festive and prosperous Diwali.

7. This Diwali our team stands with you—toward new goals, new achievements.

8. Thank you for the opportunity and belief you’ve shown—here’s to a bright Diwali and a bright year ahead.

9. Your foresight is our guiding light—May this Diwali treat you with new energy and success.

10. From all of us in the office: may your Diwali be as bright as your leadership and as promising as your vision.

For Colleagues/Team:

1. Working with you makes every day feel like Diwali—bright, full of energy and laughter.

2. Together as a team we shine brighter than any fireworks this Diwali.

3. It’s great to know I’ve got colleagues like you—wishing you a festival filled with joy.

4. May our shared work turn into shared success and our camaraderie into lifelong memories.

5. Here’s to teamwork, late nights, shared coffee breaks—and a Diwali that rewards all our efforts.

6. The office lights will fade, but the memories we make stay—let’s make this Diwali unforgettable.

7. Thank you for your support and collaboration—Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones.

8. As we light up our homes, let’s also light up our spirits for the year ahead.

9. May the brightness of Diwali reflect our collective dedication and the sweetness of the sweets reflect our teamwork.

10. Today we pause work and feature fun—here’s wishing the best to my favourite co‑worker.

General (Boss + Team):

1. This Diwali may success ring in your home and prosperity knock at your door—wishing you all a very happy festival.

2. The inspiration you provide is invaluable—Happy Diwali from our team to you.

3. When the team succeeds, the company shines—May this Diwali spark our shared victory.

4. Let’s enter this festive season with enthusiasm, new vision and renewed commitment.

5. May the diyas we light today also kindle creativity, innovation and a shared purpose.

6. Here’s to a brighter workplace, stronger bonds and a year of outstanding achievement.

7. Thank you for being a partner in progress—May your Diwali be filled with light and your year with triumph.

8. Let this festival remind us that together we can banish darkness and achieve greatness.

9. Wishing you and your family the brightest Diwali and a rewarding year ahead.

10. Let’s celebrate not just a festival—but the spirit of unity, determination and hope. Happy Diwali!