Dhanteras 2025: Where to place Yam Deepak and Lakshmi-Kubera diya for prosperity Dhanteras 2025 will be observed on Saturday, October 18. On this auspicious evening, lighting diyas in specific directions—like the Yam Deepak in the south and the Lakshmi-Kubera lamp in the prayer area—is believed to invite wealth, longevity and lasting peace into the home.

Dhanteras will be observed on Saturday, October 18th, this year. The festival of lights is starting today. On this day, worshipping Lord Dhanvantari and Kubera Deva is especially important. It is thought that Lord Dhanvantari brought the pot of nectar out of the churning seas.

Consequently, this day is linked to money, success, and good health. During this time, people buy new things and utensils made of copper, brass, silver, and gold. The most significant custom, however, is lighting lights, which are said to draw luck and wealth.

Yam Deepak in the south direction

On the evening of Dhanteras, facing south, a four-sided flour lamp should be lit with mustard oil. This lamp is lit in the name of Yamaraj, known as "Yama Deepam." It is said in the scriptures that this lamp dispels the fear of premature death and bestows longevity. This lamp is considered a symbol of security and peace in life.

Lakshmi-Kubera lamp at the place of worship

On Dhanteras, lighting a lamp in front of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera at the place of worship in the evening is considered extremely auspicious. Lighting a ghee lamp is considered the best. Chanting the Kubera mantra during the puja brings special results.

The mantra is as follows: "Yakshaya Kuberaaya Vaishravanaaya Dhanadhanya Adhipataye Dhanadhanya Samriddhi Me Dehi Dapay Dapay Swaha."

This lamp brings wealth, the blessings of Kubera, and the stability of Lakshmi. It maintains happiness and prosperity in the home.

Diya at the main entrance of the house

Lighting a lamp outside the main entrance or door of the house on the night of Dhanteras is considered extremely important. Placing this lamp on both sides doubles the auspicious effect. This lamp brings positivity into the home and dispels negative energy. According to Vastu, this lamp acts as a protective shield for the home.

It is believed that lighting a lamp on the evening of Dhanteras with a true heart and following the prescribed rituals will bring permanent happiness, prosperity, and good fortune to the home. The Yama lamp in the south direction ensures survival, the lamp in the prayer room brings the blessings of Lakshmi and Kubera, and the lamp at the main entrance brings positivity to the home.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

