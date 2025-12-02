What is Dandakrama Parayanam? The ancient 2,000-mantra ritual a 19-year-old completed in 50 days in Kashi A 19-year-old from Kashi completed the Dandakrama Parayanam — a rare, ancient ritual involving 2,000 Vedic mantras recited flawlessly over 50 days. Here’s what the practice means.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised a teenager who achieved a rare feat of reciting 2,000 mantras and Vedic verses in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

In a message on X, PM Modi said, “What 19-year-old Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe has done will be remembered by the coming generations!”

“Every person passionate about Indian culture is proud of him for completing the Dandakrama Parayanam, consisting of 2000 mantras of the Shukla Yajurveda’s Madhyandini branch, in 50 days without any interruption. This includes several Vedic verses and sacred words recited flawlessly. He embodies the finest of our Guru Parampara,” he said.

“As the MP from Kashi, I am elated that this extraordinary feat took place in this sacred city. My Pranams to his family, the several saints, seers, scholars and organisations from all over India that have supported him,” said PM Modi.

What is Dandakrama Parayanam?

Dandakrama Parayanam is a powerful and deeply revered form of worship dedicated mainly to Lord Narasimha, the fierce and protective avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The word “Danda” means staff or discipline, “Krama” means sequence, and “Parayanam” means recitation. Together, Dandakrama Parayanam refers to a strict, step-by-step chanting of specific verses—usually from sacred texts like the Narasimha Stotram, Narasimha Tapani Upanishad, or traditional Dandakam compositions such as the famous Narasimha Dandakam.

This parayanam is believed to create a strong spiritual shield around the devotee. Many people chant it for:

Protection from negativity

Courage and clarity of mind

Removing obstacles and fears

Strengthening inner discipline

Seeking the blessings of Lord Narasimha

What makes it special is the rhythmic flow of its verses. The text moves like a wave—fast, powerful and intense—symbolising Narasimha’s energy.

How devotees perform Dandakrama Parayanam

Choose a clean, peaceful corner at home. Light a lamp or diya, and if you have a picture or idol of Lord Narasimha, place it in front of you.

Sit comfortably and take a few deep breaths to settle your thoughts.

You may start with a small invocation such as: “Om Namo Bhagavate Narasimhaya”; this helps create a devotional atmosphere.

Recite the Dandakrama text slowly at first. Follow the verses line by line and try to maintain the rhythmic “danda” meter.

Maintain the correct sequence (Krama). Dandakrama Parayanam must be done in order without skipping verses.

(With IANS Inputs)

